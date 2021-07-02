Israel carries out airstrikes after balloon attacks by militants





Topline After two weeks of relative calm, the Israeli Defense Forces hit the Gaza Strip late Thursday night after militants in the territory reportedly fired balloons into Israel as tensions continued despite a ceasefire between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Excavators provided by Egypt assist in clearing debris in Gaza on 23 June 2021.

AFP through Getty Images

The main facts IDF carried out an airstrike late Thursday night in what it described as a Hamas weapons factory and research facility, the military confirmed in one tweet. The target was located near the city of Gaza, the capital and the most populated part of the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera AND BBC said reporters. IDF says it hit Gaza because militants fired explosive balloons into southern Israel, starting four small fires according to Times of Israel. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> tangential The IDF carried out a similar mission two weeks ago, hitting multiple targets within the Gaza Strip over several days due to incendiary balloons. What to look for Will the ceasefire last? Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement in May, ending 11 days of heavy fighting. The vague ceasefire survived airstrikes two weeks ago, but ceasefires between Israel and Gaza-based militants have often been resolved in the past. Main history Israel and Hamas have been fighting continuously since the militant group most Western governments consider a terrorist organization took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, prompting Israel to impose a strict blockade around the territory. Two months ago, Gaza endured its deadliest round of fighting in almost seven years. Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israeli population centers, killing at least 12 people, according to the government, and Israel carried out major airstrikes in densely populated areas, killing more than 200 Gazais, according to Palestinian health officials. The fighting ended in a ceasefire after 11 days, but the situation still remains tense: A controversial March by right-wing Israeli nationalists draws Palestinian protesters to the outskirts of Jerusalem Old City last month and Israeli authorities have collided with the Palestinians amid plans to demolish buildings in East Jerusalem, a territory that Israel took control of in 1967 but Palestinians argue should be part of a future Palestinian state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/joewalsh/2021/07/01/gaza-flares-up-again-israel-carries-out-airstrikes-after-balloon-attacks-from-militants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos