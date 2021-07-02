Israeli Coalition Faces Early Test on Illegal West Bank Settlement | Israeli

International
Israeli Coalition Faces Early Test on Illegal West Bank Settlement
Left-wing Israelis have accused the country’s new government of caring for the right over tackling an illegal settlement near the West Bank city of Nablus, in what is seen as an early test of the stability of divided coalitions. ideologically.
About 50 Jewish families who moved to Evyatar solution over the past two months, construction on a hilltop claimed by Palestinian olive farmers, have agreed to vacate the land on Friday afternoon.
Under the conditions of the deal was ruined this week by pro-settlement Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, however, their homes will stand and a military base, which is legal, will be set up there. The Ministry of Defense will conduct a land survey to determine if the area can be claimed by the Israeli state, in which case a civilian religious school will also be built on site.
Since local Palestinians are likely to have difficulty producing acts and documents proving ownership, the deal is expected to pave the way for the return of settlers in the near future.
Evyatar mail is illegal. Even the settlers accept it. The outline of the post evacuation is the cleaning of the luggage. Building a military base and then allowing a jeshiva is not a solution sketch, it is a sketch of error. Justice would be to evacuate the post office and allow the villages of Beita, Kablan and Yitma to own the land, wrote Knesset member Gaby Lasky of the Social Democrat Meretz party.
Four Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured in protests and clashes with Israeli police over the settlement since its inception in early May: according to local media. On Friday, there were clashes between about 450 Palestinians and Israeli security forces before the evacuation.
Since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war some 475,000 Jewish settlements have built on land in the West Bank occupied and occupied by Israel, a practice considered by most of the international community to be illegal.
Evyatar, which took place extremely quickly this spring because both Israeli and Palestinian authorities were preoccupied with elections, civil unrest and war in the Gaza Strip, is also illegal under Israeli law.
Palestinians in neighboring villages have protested fiercely against the new settlement, including halting overnight construction work by burning tires to create smoke and flames and lasers on top of the hill.
While Friday’s evacuation may ease tensions at the moment, both the Palestinians and the Israeli left are concerned about the precedent that Evyatar sets for the policies of the new governments in settlement building.
There is no chief of staff, Meretz Knesset member Mosi Raz said in an interview with Israel 103FM radio on Friday, referring to how the defense institution and the Israeli army, which ordered the demolition of Evyatars, had been sidelined from the Bennetts deal.
These columns are our chief of staff. This government is currently 20 degrees to the right compared to the previous one and it is dangerous. It will collapse if it continues like this.
The two-week Israeli government was formed after Yamima Bennett’s parties, and his centrist partner Yair Lapid, managed to unite parties across the political spectrum with a common goal: ousting former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office. year in office.
The coalition includes leftists opposed to solution-building, right-wingers like Bennett, who previously led a leading lobbying group for settlers and, for the first time, members of an Arab party. However, as the Evyatar case has shown, an agreement to focus on areas of common land in government has come out quickly.
Next week the Knesset is scheduled to vote on the extension controversial emergency legislation which prohibits Palestinians married to Israeli nationals from obtaining Israeli citizenship and which rights groups say prevents thousands of families from reuniting and cohabiting.
The law has been updated annually since it was introduced during the peak of the second intifada in 2003, but now both elements of the government and the opposition are unwilling to support it. The Netanyahu Likud party hopes the stalemate will hurt the new government and trigger new elections.
