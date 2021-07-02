Ethiopia denies blocking aid to Tigray where WFP trucks waited days to unload

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia on Friday denied blocking humanitarian aid in its northern Tigray region where hundreds of thousands are facing starvation and said it was rebuilding infrastructure amid allegations it is using hunger as a weapon.

Photograph Photograph: A woman walks along a street in the city of Humera, Ethiopia July 1, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

The Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, the provincial authorities which ousted Ethiopian forces and troops from neighboring Eritrea last year, returned to the regional capital Mekelle this week to cheer the crowds, in a dramatic reversal of eight months of war.

The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire which the TPLF dismissed as a joke. There are reports of ongoing clashes in several countries as pressure builds internationally for all parties to withdraw.

The claim that we are trying to suffocate the Tigrayan people by denying humanitarian entry and using hunger as a weapon of war is beyond faint, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen told diplomats in Addis Ababa.

We have been making every effort to rebuild damaged infrastructure and restore electricity, telecom, internet and banking services.

Shortly before Mekelle was taken, Reuters saw a convoy of 34 trucks – each loaded with 43 tonnes of food aid – stopped in the town of Tigray in Mai Tsebri. Blue flags from the UN World Food Program (WFP) hung from the cabins, filled with rain.

The trucks had waited four days at a checkpoint controlled by the government alliance Amharas regional forces. Finally, they unloaded the food, without reaching the area where it should be.

Aid has been completely blocked since the TPLF took over the capital, a senior diplomat in Addis Ababa told Reuters.

In a speech Tuesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Tigris needed to reflect on what they chose as leaders.

If they are cheering after we left – while we were the ones giving them wheat – they need a moment of silence, he said.

ACT OF WAR

The United Nations said in early June at least 350,000 people in Tigray faced starvation. The U.S. Agency for International Development last week estimated the number at 900,000.

The TPLF dominated the central government for decades before Abiy came to power in 2018. His government has been battling the TPLF since late last year when it accused the TPLF of attacking military bases in Tigray. Thousands have been killed.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda has repeatedly told Reuters this week that the group condemns the closure of government services as an ongoing act of war.

He blamed the Amhara regional army and forces for destroying one of the three bridges across the Tekese River on Thursday. He said forces damaged two other bridges, calling the destruction a deliberate attempt to ensure aid did not reach the people of Tigray.

Demeke’s comments denying that the government was blocking aid flights completely in the face of reality on the ground, Getachew said, claiming the government had systematically destroyed infrastructure, including agricultural tools needed for the planting season.

The WFP also raised the alarm about the destruction of a bridge over Tekke on Thursday, saying that even before that, the agency had food destined for people in the conditions of the famine that was being maintained.

With the bridge closed, a WFP official told reporters in Geneva on Friday: We now have a potential road to Tigray that is much longer and will take much longer to reach the hit areas of Tigray.

WFP has resumed deliveries to Tigray but faces ongoing entry problems and is far from delivering supplies to people facing starvation, said its emergency coordinator, Tommy Thompson.

Speaking by satellite phone from Mekelle, he said the fighting continued in some hotspots and that 35 of its personnel were stranded during the fighting.

WFP suspended its operations for only about 48 hours and we started operating in the northwest fairly soon after that, managing to reach perhaps by the end of this weekend maybe about 40,000 people, he said at a conference in Geneva.

But Thompson said he was cautiously optimistic that an air bridge could be erected in the coming days to speed up aid delivery.

Government official Redwan Hussein told reporters that the airspace would be reopened in the event that UN planes would need to transport aid.

But he added that once the planes land on Tigray: For everything that happens on earth, the government will not take responsibility because that chance is now closed.