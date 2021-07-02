



Researchers from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna, the Austrian Center for Industrial Biotechnology and the University of Innsbruck found that plastic can be broken down when exposed to rum, the substance found in most of a cow’s stomach.

The germs and enzymes found in rum can destroy common plastics – including those widely used in plastic bags, bottles, textiles and food packaging, they found.

STUDY , published in the scientific journal Frontiers on Friday, looked at Romanian samples from Alpine cows at a slaughterhouse in Austria.

The researchers tested the effect of rumen on three types of plastic – polyethylene terephthalate (commonly known as PET), polybutylene terephthalate (PBAT) and polyethylene furanoate (PEF).

Trained to digest Professor Georg Gbitz, of BOKU, told CNN that the Romanian could break down plastic in “a few hours” – and that he could break some of the plastic completely when handled enough. That’s because cows’ stomachs are already “trained” to break down hard-to-degrade nutrients, including the plant polymer cutin – a waxy substance found in plants, including apple peels and berries, Gbitz said. Cutin is “a polyester, not identical, but similar to PET (the most common type of plastic, found in plastic bags and food packaging),” he said. He said more research was needed, but that the findings were significant because they could help find a solution to degrading otherwise “difficult to recycle” plastic. Research into how microbes and enzymes affect plastics is already a current area of ​​study, he said, but he believed the potential role of cows had not been explored so far. “It (Romanian) was quite efficient when compared to other enzymes tested in the last 10 years,” he said. If produced on a scale, rum can initially be harvested as a by-product of the meat and dairy industry, he said. “But in the long run it will make more sense to produce responsible enzymes and even further increase their activity using genetic engineering,” he added. Professor Richard C. Thompson, head of the International Marine Waste Research Unit at the University of Plymouth, England, who was not involved in the study, told CNN that the use of microbes by cows was new but the broader concept of degradation of plastics using organic matter was not new. “Most conventional plastics are very resistant to biodegradation and that on the one hand creates a benefit. As plastic is being used – like the cell phone I’re using now, or light parts on the plane, or even a bottle of lemonade, we want plastic to last. “But the challenge is then what happens when it ends with the article – and this is where biodegradation often comes as part of the answer.” The problem of plastic pollution is widely documented. In Europe, “widespread consumption of plastic waste (has led) to the accumulation of 25.8 million tons of waste,” said the researchers in the study. Last year, a special study predicted that the world would have 710 million metric tons of plastic by 2040 – and that takes into account efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic products. Plastics have also been found in some of the most remote places on earth. It is estimated to be 14 million metric tons of microplastics sitting at the bottom of the ocean, while the plastic was found in the intestine of a jovertebror i vogel on a remote island in Antarctica in 2020.

