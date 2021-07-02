Climate scientists explode at Exxon Mobil, the industry in a leaked report

The draft IPCC report blamed think tanks, foundations, trade associations and other third-party groups representing fossil fuel companies for promoting counterproductive science that misleads the public and thwarts efforts to implement climate policies needed to address threats. growing,

Rhetoric on climate change and the undermining of science have contributed to misperceptions of scientific consensus, uncertainty, urgency and urgency, disagreement and, most importantly, polarized public support that delays mitigation and adaptation action, especially in the US. the report states. .

On Wednesday, Britain’s Channel 4 broadcast a video of Exxon lobbyist Keith McCoy telling UK Greenpeace activists posing as head hunters that the oil giant would fight aggressively against some of the sciences including groups of third-party shadows. McCoy also noted his lobbying efforts to remove climate forecasts from President Joe Bidens’ infrastructure proposal, many of which were thrown into a $ 1.2 trillion compromise framework.

The IPCC report said disinformation tactics have created risks for society because they have prevented governments from responding to the risks of climate change.

The draft is subject to approval by governments and the language may change before it is issued. But the presence of language in disinformation campaigns in the draft presents an unusual political reprimand from the science community in its most climate profile report, which is produced about every seven years.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Caliph.), Who chairs the House subcommittee on the Environment Committee’s oversight and reform committee, said he has spoken to a number of people in the leadership about issuing calls to force testimony from Exxon, Chevron, and oil other and gas companies in upcoming hearings on the impact of dark money on misinforming climate change and the role social media plays in spreading climate lies.

Khanna said he and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (DR.I.) will also write legislation requiring fossil fuel companies to detect cash flows into groups that distort climate science and block climate policy, a point the draft confirms. IPCC.

It’s a big problem. One of the reasons we did not take action is that we do not have a common source of facts, Khanna told POLITICO. Until we resolve the issue of climate misinformation or at least mitigate the issue, it becomes very difficult to build a broad-based political consensus that is needed to take the kind of bold steps needed to tackle the crisis.

Exxon did not respond to a request for comment. Darren Woods CEO said in a statement Wednesday the company condemns[s] statements, “which he said did not represent the company ‘s views on climate change.

Veterans of the last major climate battle in Congress on both sides of the aisle agreed that the lies and distortions of climate science overturn the chances of passing legislation.

Ish Rep. South Carolina Republican Bob Inglis told POLITICO that he underestimated how influential the dark money groups were in climate inaction. Inglis attributed part of the reason he lost a run-off election in 2010 to his support for a carbon tax as an alternative to restricted and authorized trade legislation by the rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) And Ed Markey, now the young Democratic senator from Massachusetts.

I was apparently a little slow to understand, Inglis said. It looked like a base, but it really is astroturf. But you have to hand it over to them: They had an astroturf supply chain that they handed over to certain districts and wrapped it wrapped just above me.

They did a much better job than whip makers who cast doubt on Henry Ford’s machinery, he added.

The Waxmans trade bill passed the House in 2009 but eventually died in the Senate. He said climate misinformation, dark money groups and the fossil fuel industry played an integral role in the fate of the legislation. He told POLITICO that the IPCC identifying that behavior as a hindrance to climate policy would be a wake-up call for many people who might not have concluded that they had been lied to by a misinformation campaign.

Exxon in particular has been criticized for revealing that for decades it has funded groups that sowed doubts about the safety of people driving climate change, largely through the burning of fossil fuels, despite its own internal research confirming that science.

Trade associations such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Petroleum Institute, which count fossil fuel companies as members, have also historically lobbied against climate action. Both have recently modified their position on climate, although critics say they are not doing enough to defend policies that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions to the extent necessary to keep global temperatures under control.

“As outlined in our Climate Action Framework, the magnitude of the global climate and the energy challenges we face require a mix of government policies, industry action and new investment in innovation, and there is no room for misinformation in this debate.” Megan Bloomgren, API Senior Vice President of Communications, said in a statement: “Our industry is forward and transparent in the positions we take and defend as we take measurable action to reduce emissions and deliver the energy the world has. need.

The Chamber of Commerce could not be reached immediately for comment.

Robert Brulle, a professor of environmental policy at Brown University who submitted comments to the IPCC asking for the disinformation section to be included, told POLITICO that he was curious if this section would lead to the final version because governments would ultimately have to approve it. him.

Brulle said the dynamics are well documented in peer-reviewed studies, but that accepting the deviation of science and discourse from fossil fuel interests could be anathema to countries that depend heavily on oil and gas revenues, such as Saudi Arabia and Russia.

This really is not a scientific decision, it is a political decision to ignore it, he said.