Art Industry News: Mega-collector Steve Cohen just bought the world’s leading auction house for baseball cards + more stories





The Art Industry News is a daily summary of the most consistent developments coming from the art world and the art market. Here’s what you need to know this Friday, July 2nd. MUST-READ The Cuban artist remains behind bars Artist Hamlet Lavastida is still in jail after his arrest on June 28, days after returning from an artist’s residence in Berlin. According to his latest hearing, he is being charged with “the crime of incitement to commit a crime”. His family and legal team claim he is being denied habeas corpus. Lavastida is a member of 27N, a group of artists pushing for freedom of expression in the increasingly oppressive Caribbean nation. (Press release) Rabkin Prize Winners announced The Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation has nominated eight visual arts journalists to be awarded the 2021 Rabkin Prize, which comes with a $ 50,000 purse. The winners are Jasmine Weber and John Yau (both editors at Hyperallergic);Raquel Gutirrez; Aruna DSouza; Jarrett Earnest; Yinka Elujoba; Jennifer Huberdeau; and Mark Lamster.(Hyperallergic) Steve Cohen Blen Goldin Auctions An investment group led by mega-collector and Mets owner Steve Cohen is buying Goldin Auctions, the leading auction house for sports collections. The acquisition by Collectors Holdings, which Cohen owns with fellow collector Dan Sundheim and healthcare entrepreneur Nat Turnercomes as the market for baseball cards and other sporting goods heats up. Earlier this year, Goldin sold a majority stake to a group of investors in a deal that valued the firm at more than $ 40 million. (Bloomberg) Jonathan Jones hates Diana sculpture sculpture of the late Princess Diana, unveiled yesterday in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace, is not a fitting tribute to the so-called princess of the people, according to critic Jonathan Jones. Feelings spread through the flower beds like an uncontrollable wailing with artistically absurd pathos, Jones writes about the bronze Diana, whose arms are extended towards three children in a sign of devotion to youth in difficult circumstances around the world. (custody) ART MARKET FEWOCiOUS Receives $ 2.2 million in Christies Christie’s sold five NFTs and physical artwork from 18-year-old digital art phenomenon Victor Langlois, otherwise known as FEWOCiOUS, generating a total of $ 2.16 million after competition from 20 bidders. Langlois is the youngest artist to sell at Christie’s. (Reuters) Pace Now Represents Latifa Echakhch The Moroccan-born Swiss-based artist, who represents Switzerland at the upcoming Venice Biennale and specializes in major interventions, has joined Pace. Previously represented by Metro Pictures that will close soon, it will continue to be supported by Kamel Mennour, Kaufmann Repetto and Dvir Gallery. Pace will present her first solo show in London in 2022. (Press release) COME AND GO New Museum Leading Names of New Inc Salome Asega has been appointed the new director of New Inc., the incubator associated with the New Museum of Art, Design and Technology. Asega, who previously served as a technology associate in the Ford Foundation’s Free Creation and Expression program, succeeds Stephanie Pereira. (Artforum) Curator at Palm Springs Art Museum Gives Up Resignation Something is in the Palm Springs Museum of Art and it is not just the edge of Marilyn Monroe. Rochelle Steiner has resigned from her position as chief executive and director of curatorial affairs and programs. Her departure following the resignation of director and CEO Louis Grachos in March. (The desert sun) P .R ARTS Chicago gets a monument to Ida B Wells The City of Chicago, which has provided a prime example on how to re-evaluate public monuments and sculptures, has revealed plans for a new statue of Ida B. Wells, anti-lynching and voting activist. It is the first city sculpture to honor a black woman. (Smithsonian) The main show Van Gogh Comes to London Immersive Van Gogh… who? An exhibition of Vincent van Gogh real-life self-portraits will debut at the Courtauld Gallery London in February 2022. It is expected to be the most comprehensive exhibition of its kind, bringing together 15 works the artist made resembling during his short life. (Gazeta Art) Vincent van Gogh Self-Portrait with the Bandaged Ear (1889) The Courtauld London Samuel Courtauld Trust The Courtauld. Vincent van Gogh(1889) The Courtauld London Samuel Courtauld Trust The Courtauld. Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





