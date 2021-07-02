ONEflight International Private Aircraft Receives Another Wyvern Certification | National News





ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – ONEflight International Private Aircraft, a charter broker based in Englewood, Colorado, has secured the determination of being the second Wyvern Certified Broker of the USA, and the third in the world, completing a successful audit. While all Wyvern brokers promise to abide by Wyvern’s professional codes of practice, only Wyvern Certified Brokers are fully verified by an experienced, professional and internationally accredited aviation security auditor. CEO of Wyvern Sonnie Bates adds, “We are proud to announce that ONEflight International is a Certified Broker. Compliance with Wyvern air charter brokerage standards is a testament to ONEflight’s culture and commitment to security.” Certification supports the mission to enhance safety and security worldwide. The program provides a clear, highly focused path for organizations to achieve their goals regarding security risk management, compliance with national regulations, international standards, and industry best practices. In order to be recognized as a Certified Broker, ONEflight underwent extensive scrutiny determining the extent to which it complied with strict ethical and legal standards as well as compliance with rules, regulations and preferences dictated by the client, by including fiscal integrity and proper transparency throughout the transaction. Once compliance was ensured, the organization was officially recognized by Wyvern for its achievements. ONEflight President and CEO Ferren Rajput says, “While economy and comfort are at the forefront of most private jet crews, it is our responsibility to maintain their safety. Giving peace of mind to our customers is a mandate for all our employees. That is why we go to extreme measures to protect their safety by offering our customers an excellent experience on every flight. We have now reached another layer of the highest level of recognition in the safety, quality and ethics of the aviation business. “I am very proud of our team.” Furthermore, ONEflight is also an ARG / US Certified Broker, the only certification fully approved by the Air Card Association. Both of these combined achievements not only reflect the level of importance attached to security, but it also makes ONEflight International VETLM intermediary worldwide to carry out both certifications. CorporationsContact: Mark Dismuke Vice President of Strategic Growth 720,684,5650 [email protected] ONEflight.net BAJit.com Similar images g5.jpg g5 CEO, View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneflight-in-ternational-private-jets-receives-anco-accolade-with-wyvern-certification-301324746.html BURIMI ONEFlight International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpvi.com/news/national_news/oneflight-international-private-jets-receives-another-accolade-with-wyvern-certification/article_058bd172-1cc2-5f5f-b803-d892761eccb6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos