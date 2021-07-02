US International Trade in Goods and Services, May 2021





The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that deficit of goods and services was $ 71.2 billion in May, up from $ 2.2 billion from $ 69.1 billion in April, revised. US International Trade Deficit in Goods and Services Deficits: $ 71.2 billion + 3.1% Exports: $ 206.0 billion + 0.6% Imports: $ 277.3 billion + 1.3% Next release: Thursday, August 5, 2021 () Statistical significance is not applicable or immeasurable. Data are adjusted for seasonality, but not for price changes Source: US Census Bureau, US Bureau of Economic Analysis; US International Trade in Goods and Services, July 2, 2021 Exports, Imports and Balance Sheet (exhibition 1) May exports were $ 206.0 billion, $ 1.3 billion more than April exports. Imports in May were $ 277.3 billion, $ 3.5 billion more than imports in April. The May increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit from $ 2.3 billion to $ 89.2 billion and an increase in the services surplus from $ 0.1 billion to $ 17.9 billion. From day to day, the deficit of goods and services increased by 110.9 billion dollars or 45.8 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased by 101.6 billion dollars or 11.4 percent. Imports increased by $ 212.5 billion or 18.7 percent. COVID-19 Impact on International Trade in Goods and Services The global pandemic and economic recovery continued to affect international trade in May 2021. The full economic effects of the pandemic cannot be determined in statistics because the impacts are usually embedded in source data and cannot be identified separately. Quarterly moving average (exhibition 2) The average deficit of goods and services increased by $ 0.2 billion to $ 71.8 billion for the three months ending in May. Average exports rose $ 5.8 billion to $ 204.5 billion in May.

Average imports rose $ 6.0 billion to $ 276.2 billion in May. From year to year, the average deficit in goods and services increased by $ 20.1 billion from the three months ended in May 2020. Average exports increased $ 43.2 billion as of May 2020.

Average imports increased by $ 63.3 billion as of May 2020. Exports (exhibitions 3, 6 and 7) Exports of goods increased by $ 0.4 billion to $ 145.5 billion in May. Exports of goods under the Census increased by $ 0.4 billion. Consumer goods rose by $ 1.0 billion. Pharmaceutical preparations increased by $ 0.8 billion.

Food, beverages and beverages increased by $ 0.3 billion.

Vehicles, parts and automobile engines fell $ 0.5 billion. Passenger cars fell $ 0.4 billion.

Capital goods fell $ 0.5 billion. Civilian aircraft landed $ 1.4 billion. Semiconductors grew by $ 0.4 billion.

Net balance sheet adjustments rose less than $ 0.1 billion. Exports of services rose $ 0.9 billion to $ 60.5 billion in May. Travel increased by $ 0.5 billion.

Intellectual property use charges rose by $ 0.2 billion. Imports (exhibitions 4, 6 and 8) Imports of goods increased by $ 2.7 billion to $ 234.7 billion in May. Imports of goods under the Census increased by $ 2.6 billion. Supplies and industrial materials increased by $ 2.6 billion. Crude oil rose $ 0.8 billion. Oil rose $ 0.6 billion. Lumber rose $ 0.3 billion.

Food, beverages and beverages increased by $ 0.8 billion.

Capital goods fell $ 1.1 billion. Computers fell $ 1.3 billion. Telecommunications equipment fell $ 0.6 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments increased by $ 0.1 billion. Imports of services rose $ 0.7 billion to $ 42.6 billion in May. Travel increased by $ 0.6 billion. Real goods on the basis of the 2012 dollar registration (exhibition 11) The real goods deficit rose $ 3.1 billion to $ 101.8 billion in May. Real exports of goods fell $ 3.0 billion to $ 145.0 billion.

Real imports of goods increased by $ 0.1 billion to $ 246.8 billion. review Reviews on April exports Exports of goods were revised by $ 0.2 billion.

Exports of services were revised down $ 0.1 billion. Reviews on April imports Imports of goods revised less than $ 0.1 billion.

Imports of services were revised down $ 0.1 billion. Goods by selected countries and areas: Monthly Registration Base (exhibition 19) May figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($ 4.0), Hong Kong ($ 2.7), Brazil ($ 1.2), the United Kingdom ($ 1.0) and Singapore ($ 0.1). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($ 27.2), European Union ($ 18.5), Mexico ($ 7.7), Germany ($ 6.2), Japan ($ 5.9), Canada ($ 4.8), Taiwan ($ 3.3). ), Italy ($ 3.2), India ($ 2.5), South Korea ($ 2.3), France ($ 1.5) and Saudi Arabia ($ 0.3). The deficit with the European Union rose $ 2.4 billion to $ 18.5 billion in May. Exports fell $ 0.2 billion to $ 22.0 billion and imports rose $ 2.3 billion to $ 40.5 billion.

The deficit with Canada rose $ 1.8 billion to $ 4.8 billion in May. Exports increased by $ 0.2 billion to $ 24.5 billion and imports increased by $ 1.9 billion to $ 29.3 billion.

The deficit with China fell $ 5.1 billion to $ 27.2 billion in May. Exports fell less than $ 0.1 billion to $ 13.1 billion and imports fell $ 5.2 billion to $ 40.3 billion. * * * All referenced statistics are seasonally adjusted; statistics are based on balance of payments unless otherwise specified. Additional statistics, including unregulated seasonal statistics and details of goods on the basis of the Census, are available in Exhibits 1-20b of this notice. For information on data sources, definitions and review procedures, see the explanatory notes in this notice. The full release can be found at www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_release/index.html or www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-trad-goods-and-service. Full time is available at the Economic Information Registration Office at www.census.gov/economic-indicators/ or on the BEA website at www.bea.gov/news/schedule. * * * Next departure: August 5, 2021, at 8:30 AM EDT

US International Trade in Goods and Services, June 2021 * * *

