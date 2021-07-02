Everything you need to know

A more prevalent variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing an increase in cases in some countries and prompting some nations to introduce new blockages.

The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the US, and is on track to become the predominant version of the virus circulating in the country. , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At a press conference last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the delta variant the biggest threat to eliminating Covid-19 in the US

Here is what is known so far about the delta variant.

Why is it a concern?

Delta was declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organization in May. The designation is used when there is increased evidence that a variant is more transmissible, causes more severe disease, or reduces the effectiveness of vaccines or treatments. In the US, the CDC declared delta a variant of concern on June 15th.

Research suggests that delta, officially known as B.1.617.2, is the most contagious of all known variants to date, including the highly transmissible alpha variant that was first identified in Britain. Public health officials in the UK, where the delta accounts for more than 95 per cent of new Covid-19 cases, have said the variant could be 40 to 60 per cent more transmissible than the alpha variant, although studies are ongoing.

One of the ways that epidemiologists determine the transmissibility of a new variant is to examine what is known as the secondary attack rate. This includes tracking the close contacts of people who have been infected with different versions of the virus and watching how many others tested positive.

Let’s say you have 10 people with 20 close contacts, said Dr. David Dowdy, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. With one variant, you might see that five of those close contacts become infected. If a second variant is 50 percent more transmissible, that number would be 50 percent higher. So in this case, you would expect 7.5 of those contacts to be infected, once you have calculated the vaccination status and if they had any previous infection.

What is the “delta plus” variant?

It is not uncommon for a virus to transform and evolve as it spreads, and scientists have long warned that other disturbing variants could emerge with new outbreaks.

In India, researchers observed mutations separate from the delta into a subset of the virus they called delta plus. While no concern has been identified by the WHO or CDC, cases involving delta plus have been reported in 11 countries, including the US. More research is needed, however, to determine whether delta plus carries additional risks or is associated with transmissibility of added.

Does the delta variant cause disease or more severe symptoms?

More research is needed, but there are indications that the delta variant may cause more serious illness. A study published June 14 in diary Lancet examined the impact of the delta variant on Scotland, where it had become the predominant species. The researchers found that the risk of hospitalization from Covid-19 was roughly doubled for delta-infected patients compared with people infected with the alpha variant.

If for comparison we look at the original type, MB [alpha] variant and now delta, we are noticing that there is a change in transmissibility as well as the potential for more dangerous outcomes, said Dr. Alejandro Perez-Trepichio, an internal medicine physician based in Naples, Florida.

Researchers in the UK have reported a shift in symptoms that may be associated with the delta variant. Data from an app that more than 4 million people in the UK downloaded to report symptoms, vaccination status and other demographic information every day revealed that the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are now headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever similar to what people may experience a bad cold.

Some doctors in the US have encountered a similar change. Shortness of breath, cough and other lung issues remain the most common symptoms of Covid-19, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, but some doctors have noticed more upper respiratory complaints, such as congestion. colds and headaches, infections

It is not yet clear why cold-like symptoms are increasingly reported, or whether there is a link to the delta variant. The implications of such a change if it also exists are not yet known. A wide range of symptoms are associated with coronavirus, and the CDC includes congestion and runny nose in it list of possible symptoms Covid-19.

Where is it spreading?

The delta variant has been reported in more than 95 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Every country he has been to so far, you have seen an escalation in cases where he has set aside the variant that was dominant before him, Fauci said Tuesday in an interview with NBCs Nightly News.

Cases involving deltas have been confirmed in all 50 states in the US and the variant is particularly dangerous in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

The variant is sparking new outbreaks around the world. Several cities in Australia, including Sydney and Brisbane, imposed strict blockades to curb the spread of the virus. A strict nationwide home stay order was introduced in Bangladesh as infections rose and the country recorded the highest one-day pandemic death rate to date.

In South Africa, a curfew was imposed at night and new travel restrictions were imposed in Germany, Hong Kong and Taiwan to restrict flights from areas where the delta variant is prevalent.

Are vaccines effective against this variant?

Vaccines in use appear to offer good protection against the delta variant, and most scientists agree that fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to be at risk.

Moderna announced on Tuesday that its vaccine is effective against the delta variant. The results were based on blood samples from fully vaccinated people and showed that these individuals produced protective antibodies against some of the circulating variants, including the delta.

Although detailed results have not been made public for all available shots, similar promising results have been found with both Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines. An analysis released on June 14 by Public Health England found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 96 percent effective against delta hospitalization and two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 92 percent effective.

A previous analysis by the agency found that a single dose of the vaccine was less effective against the symptomatic disease caused by the delta variant, compared to the alpha variant, stressing the importance of taking both shots in a two-dose regimen.

And with cases of so-called progression infections, when a fully vaccinated person became infected, the cases have usually been mild.

In Israel, where nearly 60 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, a recent increase in Covid-19 cases related to the delta variant, including infections among vaccinated individuals, was also not reflected in an increase in hospitalizations.

or South African Study that tracked more than 360,000 health care workers vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine found that 94 percent of progressive infections were mild. Although preliminary, the results suggest that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers good protection against delta and other disturbing variants.

The high-level message is that vaccines work, two doses work better than one, and the more people vaccinated the better, Dowdy said.

Although there is likely not much cause for concern among fully vaccinated people, public health officials are concerned about outbreaks in countries with low vaccination rates.

In the U.S., Covid-19 cases rose 10 percent this week over the previous seven days, an increase that could be fueled by the spread of deltas and the remaining vaccines, according to the CDC. Southeast and Midwest pockets, where vaccination has lagged behind, remain particularly vulnerable, according to health officials. This kind of uneven landscape of vaccines could result in local growth as the delta variant gains strength, Fauci said.

That is what we are concerned about, he said. We do not want this to happen.

Does everyone need to wear masks again?

In response to the spread of the delta variant, the WHO advised that people, regardless of their vaccination status, should continue to wear masks. The CDC, meanwhile, has stood by its guideline that says fully vaccinated people can get rid of the masks, though the agency acknowledged that local rules may change based on the situation on the ground.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County, one of the largest and most populous nations, recommended that everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated, wear masks indoors.

Fauci said CDC guidelines for wearing masks are unlikely to change unless new evidence emerges to guarantee an update.

If there is any change that would prompt him to make a change in the recommendation, it will happen, he said. But for now, the CDC recommendation is that if you are actually fully vaccinated, you are protected and do not need to wear a mask outside or inside.

Fauci added, however, that some older people or individuals with underlying conditions may feel more comfortable wearing a mask in countries that are experiencing an increase in infections.

After all, it’s all about comfort and common sense, Dowdy said. But he added that people need to be confident that vaccines provide good protection.

It makes sense to be careful, but I worry that by saying that everyone should wear masks again that were giving the message that we do not think these vaccines are working, he said. This would not be a good message to send.