Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The rise of the Yukon on occasions is a reminder to all Canadians to stay cautious, says the Prime Minister.

Trudeau opens his sleeve to receive the 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Why Canada is divided over reopening despite COVID-19 control.

Alberta health minister and family were filled by COVID protesters on Canada Day.

Alberta removes most COVID-19 restrictions but not all Edmonton stores are ready to remove masks.

Calgary area man first to win $ 1 million in Alberta COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

Germany recommends the combination of AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines.

The death toll from the virus in India reaches 400,000 and experts say it is higher.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Canada is on track to end the pandemic but “it is not far from the forests yet”. The rise in COVID-19 cases in the Yukon is a reminder that all Canadians must remain vigilant despite a large number of vaccinations, Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa’s Lansdowne Park.

Although the territory has more than 86 per cent of its population adequately vaccinated against the disease with a first dose, and over 76 per cent fully vaccinated, it is still “facing its highest peak in cases since it began pandemic, “he said.

Yukon Chief Health Officer, Dr. Brendan Hanley reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Hanleyis “strongly recommends” that the Yukoners take steps to limit contacts over the next fourteen weeks, the territorial government website said.

Trudeau said Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc spoke with Yukon Prime Minister Sandy Silverand “we are working with the territory on whatever we can do to help.”

Also Friday, the prime minister received his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, rolling up his sleeve for a Moderna mRNA vaccine at an Ottawa pharmacy.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, took the second dose Thursday. Trudeaus received their first doses in late April and received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

COVID-19 restricted Canadian immigration and made it more difficult for newcomers: COVID-19 not only did not limit the number of newcomers arriving in Canada, but also made their adjustment more difficult.

Of Canada The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) updated its guidelines earlier this month, allowing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be used locally, due to the fact that both use a similar mRNA technology. NACIalso also said that a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine could be followed by Moderna or Pfizer.

Trudeau has said vaccinations are a way out of the pandemic and praised Canadians in his Canada Day message for taking pictures of them to help life return to normal.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Canada had reported 1,415,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 6,936 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 26,330 earlier on Friday. More than 38 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide.

Many provinces did not report the Thur.sday number due to the holiday.

Ontario recorded 200 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths on Friday. He also recorded 284 new cases with 19 additional deaths Thursday.

Quebec reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Friday.

British Columbia entered its next phase reopening planon Thursday, lifting the state of emergency since March 2020.

Mitigating restrictions means residents can dine in and out with zero number, and attend fairs and festivals with a contagious disease plan. The province is also allowing outdoor gatherings for up to 5,000 people.

The masks will no longer be mandatory until further restrictions are lifted in September, though Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has encouraged people to keep wearing inside.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney celebrates the removal of public health restrictions by attending Canada Day celebrations in Calgary on Thursday. (Larry MacDougal / The Canadian Press)

Alberta lifted almost all remaining COVID-19-related restrictions Thursday, ending capacity limits at restaurants, shops and places of worship, as well as limits on internal and external social gatherings.

The entire province, with the exception of Calgary, is also removing its mask mandate.

Alberta removes most of COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate: Alberta has reopened for the summer giving up almost all of their COVID-19 restrictions, including its provincial mask mandate.

Newfoundland and Labradorreopens Thursday for non-essential travelers from outside Canada Atlantic to meet aentry form.

The province reported a new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

New Brunswick did not report any new COVID-19 cases Thursday as three new cases were confirmed the day before.

New Scotland reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

PEI did not report any new cases Thursday.

What is happening around the world

As of early Friday, more than 182.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to data published by Johns Hopkins Universityin the United States. The reported number of global deaths stood at more than 3.9 million.

IN Europe, Germany is recommending that all people receiving a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine switch to another type of vaccine for the second shot. The goal is to increase the speed and effectiveness of vaccinations as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the increase in mRNA firing provides more protection against the delta variant, which is endemic to Britain and is expected to become so in Germany this month, than two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

IN Asia-Pacific Region, the delta variant of the coronavirus is on the rise, with a large increase in South Korea.

A medical worker at a booth takes a nose sample from a man at a COVID-19 test site in Seoul, South Korea, on June 28th. (Ahn Young-joon / The Associated Press)

The country reported 826 new cases on Friday, the highest in almost six months. Most cases were reported in and around the capital, Seoul.

Health officials have linked the increase to summer gatherings and the spread of the more contagious variant.

Japan reported earlier in the week that the delta variant now accounts for nearly a third of all cases in the eastern part of the country, including Tokyo, and that could rise to 50 percent by mid-July.

On Friday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike reiterated that banning spectators for the Olympic Games, which begin on July 23, would be an option if the COVID-19 situation worsened.

The variant, first discovered in India in December last year, has spread to about 100 countries and the World Health Organization recently warned that it could soon become the predominant form of the virus.

India on Friday passed the grim point of more than 400,000 people missing from COVID-19, a number that, though massive, is still thought to be a large subset due to a lack of testing and reporting.

A health worker administers a vaccine against COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, on Friday. (Manish Swarup / The Associated Press)

More than half of the reported coronavirus deaths in India, a third of every country has occurred in the last two months as the delta version of the virus broke through the country and overwhelmed the already strained health system.

New cases are declining after passing 400,000 a day in May, but authorities are preparing for another possible wave and are trying to increase vaccination.

The country’s health ministry said 853 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 400,312. It also reported 46,617 new cases, bringing the country’s total pandemic to 30.4 million.

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, is the third country with more than 400,000 deaths, after the United States and Brazil.

The Delta variant forces closures in Australia and Bangladesh: As the delta variant spreads across the Southern Hemisphere, there are calls for vaccines to be transferred there to treat high-risk people there.

Experts believe the reported deaths and infections of India are massive countdown. They say an untold number of people died during April and May outside hospitals and before they could be tested for the virus.

A model from the University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation estimates that there have been more than 1.1 million deaths from COVID-19 in India.

India’s federal ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have dismissed the under-reported reports as exaggerated and deceptive.



