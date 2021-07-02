Australia tightens borders to curb virus outbreaks





Australia announced a dramatic cut in the number of people who will be allowed to enter the country as it tries to contain groups of coronaviruses that plunge major cities into blockade. With nearly half the nation’s population under house arrest orders, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said quotas for arrivals abroad will be cut by about 50% to help prevent further outbreaks. Under the current “zero Covid” strategy, only 6,000 people are allowed to enter Australia on commercial flights abroad each week and arrivals must be subject to the mandatory two-week hotel quarantine. That quota will be cut to about 3,000 by mid-July, said Mr. Morrison, though the government will at the same time increase its private repatriation flights. Mr Morrison announced the decision amid growing outrage over repeated premature blockages, quarantine leaks at the hotel and what critics have called a “walk out” vaccine. More than 18 months into the pandemic, less than eight percent of adults have been fully vaccinated. “This is a difficult time for people to deal with restrictions,” Mr Morrison said. “There is still a journey ahead of us.” Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are currently at a standstill – a total of around 10 million people – in a bid to quell the blasts that triggered 27 new local cases yesterday. We need your approval to upload this content to rte playersWe use rte-player to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and agree to upload content.Manage Preferences Recent coronavirus histories Although outages are being lifted in Alice Springs, Darwin and the Gold Coast of Queensland, clusters continue to grow, particularly in Sydney. Trying to address the growing outrage over the prospect of border restrictions entering their second year, Mr Morrison envisioned a “new deal” that would shift the country’s strategy from coronavirus suppression to its management. The government, he said, will soon adopt vaccination targets, which when achieved, will allow for the gradual opening of borders and a return to normal life. He indicated that the borders would be opened first to vaccinated Australians and overseas travelers, who could also be subject to reduced quarantine requirements. Vaccination goals are more likely to be set by scientific advisers than by politicians. People queue for a Pfizer vaccine in Sydney “If you get vaccinated, you have to change the way we live as a country, you have to change the way you live in Australia,” Mr Morrison said. Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, about 260,000 people entered Australia each week, and citizens were free to travel overseas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/coronavirus/2021/0702/1232588-coronavirus-australia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos