



Do you have a nose for global news? Test yourself with our weekly quiz! 1. Frances, the far-right National Rally party fought in regional elections last weekend. In how many of the 18 regions of the country has it gained control? (A) Five

(B) Eight

(C) One

(D) None 2. Beijing hosted a host of celebrations this week in honor of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, which marked which anniversary on July 1? (A) i 50-ti

(B) i 75-ti

(C) i 100-ti

(D) i 150-ti 3. Israel officially opened a new embassy in which country this week? (A) Bahrain

(B) United Arab Emirates

(C) Sudan

(D) Irani 4. The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region on Monday as rebels seized the regional capital. What is his name? (A) Adwa

(B) Wikro

(C) Mekele

(D) Addis Ababa 5. The northwestern United States experienced a weakening heat wave this week. Across the border in Canada, temperatures reached a new national record. How hot did it get in mild British Columbia? (A) 90 degrees Fahrenheit

(B) 149 degrees Fahrenheit

(C) 102 degrees Fahrenheit

(D) 121 degrees Fahrenheit 6. Which US state has experienced a hotter day than Canada high? (A) Oklahoma

(B) Arizona

(C) Texas

(D) Florida 7. Which somewhat controversial country took over the presidency of the Council of the European Union this week? (A) Hungary

(B) Slovenia

(C) Finland

(D) Portugal 8. A newly elected assembly in Chile meets for the first time this weekend. What are the delegates in charge of fulfilling? (A) Selection of a new Prime Minister

(B) Compilation of the election map

(C) Writing a new constitution

(D) Designing a new national flag 9. On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel headed to the UK, where she will deliver a speech to the British cabinet. Who was the last foreign leader to do so? (A) US President Bill Clinton

(B) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(C) French President Charles de Gaulle

(D) Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi 10. The classified documents for a maritime dispute between the UK and Russia were found last weekend in which unexpected place? (A) In a room suitable for Zara

(B) After a bus stop

(C) In a cabin in a pub

(D) In ​​a small free library Answers: 1. (D) None

2. (C) i 100-ti

3. (B) United Arab Emirates

4. (C) Mekele

5. (D) 121 degrees Fahrenheit

6. (B) Arizona

7. (B) Slovenia. For more on pushing the presidency, read Amanda Coakleys sending from the country’s capital.

8. (C) Writing a new constitution

9. (A) US President Bill Clinton

10. (B) After a bus stop 0-5: there is a big world out there! Take on global trends by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policyThe main daily newsletter. 6-9: Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign policyOne-stop regional newsletters: Short Africa, Short China, Short Latin America and South Asia. 10: Perfection! You are a professional who needs detailed knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our newspaper on national security and defense.

