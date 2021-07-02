International
Winnipeg police are investigating the fall of the queen statues in the legislature
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smythsays is investigating after the head of a statue of Queen Victoria in the Manitoba Legislative Base was removed and dumped into the Assiniboine River.
The statue was further vandalized after a small crowd pulled it and a smaller statue of Queen Elizabeth down at the end of the Children’s Affairs march on July 1st.
Smyth says the rally was largely peaceful and the vast majority of those in the middle of the crowd were not involved.
“I’m disappointed. I know the intention of all the organizers involved was to have a peaceful demonstration, a show of solidarity … for the missing children of the residential schools. I do not think anyone expected that to happen,” he said. he at a new conference Friday.
The Canada Day march was held to protest the country’s treatment of indigenous peoples under the colonial system and especially the system that forced children to leave their families and attend residential schools where abuse was common and many died.
Police did not intervene when the statues were being knocked down by a small group of people so as not to incite the crowd, Smyth said.
“Whenever you have a gathering crowd of more than a thousand people, it is a delicate situation … it is a call to judgment based on what is happening. There was no violence going on against other people,” he said.
“It’s a judgment call that I support.”
Police will use security footage to investigate those involved, as well as very few people who spat at officers and threw stones and paint at police vehicles, Smyth said.
The statue of Victoria, first unveiled in 1904, was left covered with a Canadian flag and the words “We were children” were written on it in black markers, referring to children who died in schools. housing.
Sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, the head of the Victoria statue was removed and thrown into the river.
Smyth said a 51-year-old man was arrested in the country late Thursday afternoon after most people had left and been charged with malice for allegedly damaging a vehicle in the area and attacking a peace officer.
Police do not believe he was involved in pulling the statues.
LOOK | Winnipeg police provide updates on vandalism in the legislature:
CBC news reporters saw a police officer with a shocking weapon before he was arrested, while some viewers lobbied at officers’ premises and shouted insults. Police did not say whether the arrest was the same one Smyth discussed at the news conference.
The crowd was mostly peaceful before the arrest, but police had to push a crowd back to take the man into custody.
Prime Minister Brian Pallister had a stern rebuke to those who rejected the statues, calling it “a major obstacle” to reconciliation in a statement Friday.
“Actions by individuals to vandalize public property in the Manitoba Legislative Building on July 1 are unacceptable. They are a major obstacle to those working towards true reconciliation and doing nothing to advance this important goal,” he said. he said.
“Those who commit acts of violence will be actively prosecuted in the courts. All leaders in Manitoba must strongly condemn acts of violence and vandalism, and at the same time, we must unite to significantly advance reconciliation.”
Chief Pimicikamak responds
PimicikamakCree Nation chief in northern Manitoba called for understanding after the crowd painted with splashes and tore down statues Thursday.
Manitoba members Keewatinowi Okimakanak (OFA) said while they do not acknowledge the violence, they understand the reasons why the statues were torn down as well as the tensions that arose between the people who attended the rally and the police.
“I will not condemn the people, as they are hurt mentally and emotionally, because the truth that came out is hurtful and damaging,” Pimicikamakin chief David Monias told an MKOnews release on Friday.
“The destruction of material things is nothing compared to the deliberate destruction of life and culture …. Material things are substitutable, but lives are not.”
Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak was one of several agencies involved in various walks that started at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and ended at the Peguis First Nation urban reservoir on Portage Avenue on Dominion Street. Participants in that march, called Pride Without Genocide, did not participate in the demolition of the statues in the Manitoba Legislature, according to a press release from the OFA.
Treaty One nation, which consists of the first seven nations that are signatories to Treaty 1 and was also involved in the organization of No Pride in Genocide, distanced itself from the events in the legislature.
“We are committed to holding peaceful demonstrations and actions, and we thank all our participants for their cooperation and participation in this important walk for [Indian residential school] awareness, “the organization said in a press release.
A deputy spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government condemned the vandalism of the Queen’s statues.
“Our thoughts are with the indigenous community of Canada following these tragic discoveries, and we are following these issues closely and continue to engage with the Government of Canada on indigenous issues,” he said.
Buckingham Palace said it would not comment.
