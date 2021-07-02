International Transportation News Summary for July 2021





Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK provided four zero-emission two-seater buses BYD ADL Enviro400EV to Lothian Buses in Edinburgh through their electric vehicle partnership. Their introduction has been funded as a major project of the Energy Network SP 20 million (USD 27.5 million) Green Economy Fund. The vehicles will enable Edinburgh to take a major step on its journey to the city by becoming Net Zero by 2030. These buses will bring immediate benefits to the city and the communities in which they operate, helping to improving air quality in the city and reducing pollution. — Alstom Design & Styling / HSB Alstom has won the largest train tender in Danish railway history. Part of a historic framework agreement with Danish State Railways (DSB) valued at a total of $ 2.6 billion (US $ 3.08 billion), the first placed order of 100 Coradia Stream regional trains, as well as a sum of a 15- annual full-service maintenance at a value of $ 1.4 billion (US $ 1.66 billion). The framework agreement includes an additional 15 years of maintenance services and the ability to order additional trains. Delivery of DSBs Fremtidens Tog Nye Tog (New Future Train Trains) is scheduled to begin in the last quarter of 2024. Once in service, this new fleet will function as a regional and fast rail service and will connect the Denmarks Frederikshavn region in the north to Rdby in the southeast after passing through the capital Copenhagen. — BAI Communications Communications BAI (BAI) has been granted a 20-year concession by Transport for London (TfL) to provide high-speed mobile connections that will create a backbone of connecting to an integrated city-wide communication network offering Mobile Fi and Fiber Connection Services. The 4G-enabled and 5G-enabled communication network that BAI will build and operate as a neutral host for landline and mobile operators will rapidly follow London’s evolution as a smart city. BAI will also help create a safer, smarter London by building and operating critical communication infrastructure that will support police, fire and ambulance services. Through this concession, BAI will help the transport authority support London’s post-COVID-19 recovery as the journey resumes, providing uninterrupted 5G ready-to-connect connections that will enable people to move around the city more efficiently. safe and secure. More specifically, this project will enable TfL to reduce congestion and manage the flow of stations, while improving security with real-time and reliable information from communications everywhere. — Hitachi Hitachi Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., and Arrival have partnered to provide innovative solutions for buses and infrastructure in the European bus industry. The non-exclusive partnership combines Hitachis digital and operational capabilities with the best in-class Achievement products that are competitively priced with fossil fuel alternatives. Both companies will work with operators to establish integrated end-to-end solutions that include all aspects of the ownership and use of Arrival vehicles; this includes items such as charging infrastructure and digital tools. — AirLabs 21st Century Fleet Systems, part of Journeo plc, is teaming up with AirLabs air quality management experts in an exclusive UK partnership to deliver advanced AirLabs AirBubbl air filtration technology. The device has been scientifically proven to remove more than 99 percent of airborne viruses and contaminated particulate matter and can be placed on public transport vehicles to remove air coronavirus particles and air pollution, protecting passengers and drivers. The deal will open access for the AirBubbl device to Centurys’ 21st portfolio of key industry clients, including UK carriers such as Arriva, FirstGroup, Go-Ahead Group and National Express, as well as regional operators such as Sullivan Buses and social enterprise groups such as the HCT Group. — passenger Passenger is increasing its support for bus operators as blocking is eased in the UK by offering its customers premium free viewing apps for Android and iOS, which provides users with an average savings of 2,000 (US $ 2,752) per year. Premium passenger viewing apps for Android and iOS allow users to find their nearest stops, search for departures from favorite stations, send hourly departure boards from the app, view step / distance count to stations buses and receive notifications when approaching their stop (currently iOS only). — Siemens Mobility signed a 231 million (US $ 273.62 million) contract with the Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) for the implementation of the Taiwan Railway Electrical System Intelligent Upgrade and Signaling Project. The project mainly consists of replacing existing staff overlaps with new electronic interconnection systems at 68 stations that will cover 450 km (279.6 miles) of islands of approximately 1,110 km (689.7 miles) of the general rail network. Siemens Mobility will provide 10 years of maintenance and the customer also reserves the right to purchase EI systems for 10 additional stations as part of the contract. — The Webuild Group was awarded a construction contract for the Fiumefreddo-Taormina / Letojanni Functional Lot 1 – a subsection of the Giampilieri-Fiumefreddo railway sector worth approximately $ 640 million (US $ 758.1 million).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masstransitmag.com/management/article/21229143/international-transit-supplier-news-roundup-for-july-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos