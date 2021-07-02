International
After the sudden defeat, the captured Ethiopian soldiers march to the prison
MEKELLE, Ethiopia Thousands of Ethiopian prisoners of war marched through the regional capital of Tigray on Friday as cheerful crowds took to the streets to cheer on the captives and cheer on the Tigris forces who just days ago had defeated one of the most powerful armies in the country. African.
Many of the soldiers lowered their heads and looked down. Some had to be carried in stretchers, and others wore blood-stained bandages.
The rapid loss of Ethiopian forces was a stunning upheaval in a civil war that has led to the displacement of nearly two million people in the Tigray region, widespread famine and reports that civilians had been subjected to atrocities and sexual violence.
The prisoner parade served as a sharp rebuke to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had declared in a speech Tuesday in the national capital, Addis Ababa, that reports of the loss of his troops were a lie. He had declared a unilateral ceasefire, he insisted, for humanitarian reasons.
Mr Abiy had in fact declared victory last year, just about a month after he began military operation in Tigray in November, but fighting had continued for another seven months.
Surrounded by Tigrayan fighters, columns of defeated Ethiopian soldiers had marched for four days from the battlefield camps quickly set up where they had been held since the end of fighting this week. They flooded the streets of the Tigrayan capital, Mekelle, and were taken to a large jail on the northern edge of the city.
A 14-year-old girl took to the streets to run along the column, shouting her admiration for the leader of the Tigrayan forces, calling him a lion.
All these soldiers tried to kill us, said the young woman, Mearge Gebroemedhin, a few moments later, referring to the forces of the Ethiopian government. But the Tigrayan soldiers showed their mercy. I’m proud of our soldiers.
As some of the crowd mocked the soldiers, viewers focused most of their anger on the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Mr. Abiy.
Nearly eight months ago, Mr Abiy had sent his forces to Mekelle to remove power from regional leaders, saying the move was necessary because the Tigrayans had held local elections without permission from the federal government and had tried to seize a base Ethiopian military. .
Now the victorious leaders of Tigrajan are back in Mekelle, regaining their former offices.
In a lengthy, exclusive interview shortly after he arrived from his country in the mountains, Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the ruling party, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, said his fighters had captured more than 6,000 Ethiopian soldiers.
He said Tigrayan’s officials have been in contact with the International Committee of the Red Cross and will soon release the low-ranking soldiers, but will keep the officers in custody.
According to the Geneva Conventions, prisoners of war must be given food and clothing, and protected from violence, intimidation, and public curiosity. There was no immediate indication that the Ethiopian soldiers had been ill-treated, or that their march through the streets of Mekelle violated the Conventions.
Ever since Ethiopia announced a unilateral ceasefire on Monday and pulled its troops out of Mekelle, Tigray has experienced power, telecommunications and internet outages. The consequences will worsen an already terrible humanitarian situation, according to the United Nations.
International aid agencies warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe and said it was unclear whether the rebel victory would allow international aid to begin reaching those most in need in the Tigray region, which borders Eritrea to the north and Sudan to the west.
The UN said at least 350,000 people in the conflict-torn region had entered a state of starvation. The U.S. Agency for International Development estimated for those facing starvation conditions at 900,000.
On Thursday, a bridge collapsed providing vital access to the Tekke River in the central Tigray town of Shire, where the UN estimates there are between 400,000 and 600,000 internally displaced people living in difficult conditions.
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the bridge had been destroyed by troops belonging to the Amhara Special Forces and the Eritrean army, the country north of Tigray, which had fought as allies with Ethiopian troops.
Destroying the bridges will have an impact, said Claire Neville, a spokeswoman for the World Food Program.
An aid agency worker traveling through Tigray on Thursday said there was very little to enter the region at the moment and that food trucks had been prevented from reaching there by troops along the border with the Amhara region.
In the interview, Mr Debretsion said Tigrayan leaders were working to bring international aid as soon as possible.
Analysts say Mr Abiy, who has served as Ethiopia’s prime minister since 2018 and who won a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with Eritrea and establishing internal democratic reforms, now faces tremendous challenges. politics.
Eritrea-linked Ethiopian alliance and fighters in the Amhara region could split as Ethiopian troops continue to withdraw from direct engagement, and Tigray fighters go on the offensive.
Amhara support for it will eventually diminish, said Mehari Taddele Maru, a professor of governance and geopolitics at the European University Institute. The only thing that was holding things together in the Amhara region was the anti-Tigray feeling. Once the Tigray issue is out of the game, the glue that held his support together is no longer there.
Getachew Reda, a senior Tigrayan leader, said in a telephone interview Tuesday that Tigrays forces will not hesitate to enter Eritrea, and may even try to advance towards its capital if that is what it would take for keep Eritrean troops from attacking again. And he claimed that in recent days, Tigris forces had killed many Ethiopian troops and militia fighters.
Since June 30, fighting has continued between Tigrayan and Eritrean forces in northwestern Tigray, near the disputed towns of Badme and Shiraro, UN security documents show.
We want to degrade the enemy as much as possible, said Mr Getachew. We are still in hot pursuit so that the enemy forces do not pose a threat to our Tigray in any way.
As Friday wore on, many of the Ethiopian soldiers marching and arriving at the prison looked hungry and exhausted. They were put in cells, the men separated from the women.
They had passed through a handful of Tigers celebrating their capture. Adanay Hagos, 23, who had walked along with the soldiers shouting at them, later explained that he was so angry because some of his friends had been killed by Eritrean troops allied with the Ethiopian army.
This is just a step, he said. They invaded our land from the west and south. By the time they leave, the war is not over.
Simon Marks contributed to the reporting from Brussels.
