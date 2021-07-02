After the sudden defeat, the captured Ethiopian soldiers march to the prison

MEKELLE, Ethiopia Thousands of Ethiopian prisoners of war marched through the regional capital of Tigray on Friday as cheerful crowds took to the streets to cheer on the captives and cheer on the Tigris forces who just days ago had defeated one of the most powerful armies in the country. African.

Many of the soldiers lowered their heads and looked down. Some had to be carried in stretchers, and others wore blood-stained bandages.

The rapid loss of Ethiopian forces was a stunning upheaval in a civil war that has led to the displacement of nearly two million people in the Tigray region, widespread famine and reports that civilians had been subjected to atrocities and sexual violence.

The prisoner parade served as a sharp rebuke to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had declared in a speech Tuesday in the national capital, Addis Ababa, that reports of the loss of his troops were a lie. He had declared a unilateral ceasefire, he insisted, for humanitarian reasons.