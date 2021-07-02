Online Field Manager Certification Program Makes Successful International Opening – Horse Racing News







With field racing events gaining popularity on the North American racing calendar, the Racecourse: Turfgrass Manager Certification Program as an Equestrian Sports Area was viewed online by nearly 100 individuals from around the world during its debut in June. The continuing education program stems from the combined efforts of the National Pure Race Association (NTRA), the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment (UK) and the Racing Surface Testing Laboratory (RSTL). Representatives from more than a dozen purebred North American racetracks, as well as officials from the Breeders Cup, the British Horseracing Authority, the Hong Kong Knights Club, the Sao Paulo Knights Club in Brazil, and the Turf Club of Singapore saw the webinars online. We were very pleased with the interest from the equine industry in general, said Mick Peterson, PhD, Director of the UK Race Safety Program and Executive Director of RSTL. The certification program is an excellent example of the university land-giving mission to obtain practical research-based information for the public so that they can apply it in practice. I am delighted that our audience, which grew each session, will have this material to help them understand and make sound decisions about their equestrian surfaces, whether it is a racing surface with training ground or gallop, a polo field or a course of events. Launched with three live webinars, the program provided intensive research-based education for equine industry professionals seeking to better understand the latest trends and research on equine surfaces and the broad surface impacts on equine performance. The Race Manager Certification Program curriculum has been created for those who are already engaged in careers with terrain surface maintenance. Purebred competitors who register their personnel will receive credit for future accreditation from the NTRA Security and Integrity Alliance. Presentation video archives can be viewed for free on the UK Ag Equine Programs YouTube channel and program information is available at https://www.engr.uky.edu/research-faculty/departments/biosystems-ag Agricultural-engineering / race course certification / manager-program The UK will administer a program-related certification program. The fee to take the certificate test is $ 50 and the email notification will be sent when the test portion of the certificate starts in July. The online field courses were excellent. Technical, practical and scientific topics were discussed. It also gave us the opportunity to see what is happening on other tracks and how others are managing their procedures in different types of climate, said Paulo Nania, racing surface engineer at Woodbine Entertainment in Toronto, Canada. Providing racetrack track superintendents and equestrian facility managers with information to help address the growing pressure on equestrian terrain surfaces in North America was a major focus of the webinars. The three live broadcast sessions included: Terrain selection for climatic zones, (Mike Goatley, PhD, professor and extended terrain specialist, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University; Gregg Munshaw, PhD, agronomy director for Pratum Seed Company; Elizabeth Guertal, PhD, Department , Soil and Environmental Sciences, Auburn University College of Agriculture; Logan Freeman, MTC Board Member and Supervisor of the golf course at the Mountain Branch Golf Club in Joppa, Maryland; Michael D. Boekholder; and Geoffrey Rinehart, Lecturer at field management, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Maryland).

Cultivation of compactness and field dressing, (Jim Pendergest, general manager at The Thoroughbred Center; Michael D. Boekholder; Leif Dickinson, supervisor at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club; Sean Gault, consultant and former director of clean breed surfaces in Woodbine; Geoffrey Rinehart, Field Management Lecturer, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, University of Maryland; Logan Freeman, MTC Board Member and Golf Course Supervisor at Mountain Branch Golf Club in Joppa, Maryland; Trey Rogers, PhD, Professor, Field Research – Golf Course Renovations – Sports Field and Golf Management Programs; Turfgrass Research, Michigan State University College of Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Elizabeth Guertal, PhD, Department of Agricultural Sciences, Environment, Auburn University College of Agriculture).

Terrain measurement, (Sarah Jane Hobbs, PhD, Equine and Human Biomechanics, School of Sport and Health Sciences, University of Central Lancashire; Alison Northrop, Senior Lecturer, University of Nottingham Trent; Lars Roepstorff, Swedish University of Agriculture ; Elizabeth Guertal, PhD, Department of Agricultural, Soil and Environmental Sciences, Auburn University College of Agriculture; and Mick Peterson, PhD, Racetrack Safety Program Director in the UK and Executive Director of RSTL. Race Manager Certification Program: Turfgrass as an Equestrian Sports Area was sponsored by John Deere, Duralock, Horsemen’s Track and Equipment, Inc. and Equinox Racing. This is the first in a series of continuing education programs for equine industry professionals. Sign up to receive email updates at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/UZUC6mf/turftalks. Follow the Equine Sports Turfgrass Alliance on Twitter at @equineturfgrass. <a href="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6bea04b&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=69&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a6bea04b" border="0" alt=""/></a> New to the Paulick Report? Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter to continue with this and other stories happening in the purebred industry.

