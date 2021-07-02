Muslim voters feel unprecedented dissatisfaction with work | working

Muslim voters across the UK are feeling unprecedented dissatisfaction with the Labor party, activists said after the vote in Batley and Spen after George Galloway promised his party would fight possible future elections in London and Leicester.

There is quite unprecedented dissatisfaction among Muslim voters, not just in Batley, but across the country, said Ali Milani of the Muslim Labor Network. He said that while Labor clearly did not lose the Muslim vote completely in Batley and Spen, the loss of a significant number of votes should cause concern to the leadership.

Batley and Spen should be won by Labor easily, Milan said. There are places in places like London, Bradford and Sheffield with significant Muslim populations that will make Batley and Spen look like a picnic if we lose more ground for it. This is the moment, the alarm bells have rung, we must act now.

On Monday, Galloway, the pro-Palestinian disruptive and campaigning candidate who won more than 8,000 votes in the West Yorkshire constituency, suggested he would stay in Leicester East if there was a special election there after the trial of Claudia Webbe. , Labor MP became independent who is facing a harassment charge.

Meanwhile Apsana Begum, MP for Labor for Poplar and Limehouse in East London, faces trial in July on housing fraud charges, which could trigger a special election if she is found guilty. Census data show he had a Muslim population of 33.6% in 2011.

Leicester East has a large Hindu population, in addition to those of the Muslim and Sikh faiths. Galloway suggested that a controversial Labor campaign leaflet distributed to Muslim voters in Batley and Spen, which criticized the Conservatives and featured a photo of Boris Johnson alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would hurt the party there.

While there are concerns in Labor about Galloway’s gathering in the upcoming election, some dismissed his potential to have any significant impact. A Labor MP who campaigned on Batley and Spen said they were ready to face future challenges from Galloway and his allies.

You will always have opportunities and people who want to spread discord. And if we want Labor to be a party representing a broad church of voters we must be willing to take it on, they said.

But despite Galloways intentions, sources within Labor urged Labor leader Keir Starmer to take action amid growing Muslim discontent with the party.

Milan said a review attributed to Labor sources, one of which he suggested the party lost the conservative Muslim vote on gay rights and Palestine, was a slap in the face to members of the Muslim party. It is deeply boring for information and comments to be so deeply rooted in Islamophobia, he said.

Mustafa Al-Dabbagh, a spokesman for the Muslim Association of Britain, said: “We were talking to British Muslims every day and they felt like strangers. Muslims feel as if they are not being taken seriously by the leadership of the Labor party. There seems to be an attitude that Muslims have always voted Labor, so they will always go.

He said the party needed to take a stronger stance on tackling Islamophobia as well as foreign policy issues. The Conservatives have left Labor with an open intention to come and engage with Muslim constituents and it does not. You have a government that ignores foreign policy issues like Palestine and Kashmir and you have an opposition that is being equated, he added.

When you have Labor party officials honestly informing Islamophobic statements and making Muslims feel like they are not part of the wider electorate, excuse me, what do you expect from us? he said.

However, Birmingham MP Perry Barr, Khalid Mahmood, said Labor was doing as much as possible for Muslim voters and insisted there was no issue with that. He said: “Saying the Labor party is not in agreement with Muslim voters, I think it was a hype created against the Labor party deliberately by the Conservatives, and also by the George Galloway campaign, but that is not true.

MP Shabana Mahmood, Labors’ national campaign coordinator, told Sky News that the party secured the support of the Muslim community in Batley and Spen but had some important issues. She said: George Galloway was able to enter and spread a policy of fear among the people. We also had a lot of propaganda spread about Labors position on some issues on WhatsApp and other social media platforms and we had to challenge it.