MINNEAPOLIS – (WIRE BUSINESS) –Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has won a News Technology Innovation Award 2021 FTF for her OneSumX for Operational risk solution, marking the second consecutive year the offer has received this rating for excellence in product innovation. The company has also received seven World IT Awards, which recognize excellence and innovation in a range of areas.
FTF News Innovation Awards is a competitive and highly regarded international award program. Wolters Kluwers’ winning submission focused on key functionality improvements, including full integration of its risk and content control with automated updates and the deployment of an enhanced user reporting feature with advanced features. These updates have facilitated the extraction, analysis and value of the customer date, improving the user experience and overall product performance by ensuring compliance with the latest technology and industry safety standards.
Compliance Solutions IT IT World Awards 2021 include gold-level honors for him Expere Language translation product, under the category Hot Technology of the Year, category of Artificial Intelligence and transformed Support Line 2.0, winning the Service and Client Support Team of the Year category. The business also won Silver-level wins in the Best IT Software category for Online Applications solution, and for her OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management Oferta e. OneSumX ProViso won the bronze for Best Artificial Intelligence, as he did OneSumX Compliance Program Management for providing better governance, risk and compliance.
It is a tremendous honor to gain industry-recognized peer reviews in many of our product offerings, further supported by an award-winning customer service team that is focused on the success of our customers, said Steven Meirink, Vice President and CEO, Compliance Solutions. A common thread going through these industry assessments is that they represent the latest in key technologies, combined with enriched regulatory content and domain expertise. These building blocks allow us to create and deliver superior regulatory compliance offerings that enable professionals to make a significant impact when it is most important for their clients to achieve an important financial goal for them.
Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management solutions and regulatory compliance services to US banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which is based in the Wolters Kluwers Governance, Risk and Compliance department, helps these financial institutions effectively manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations and gain the knowledge needed to focus on better service. of their customers and the growth of their business.
The Wolters Kluwers GRC Division offers a range of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage their regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions eOriginale The purpose-built digital lending solution suite, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral certification, and an electronic safe. Solution Wolters Kluwer Lien ILien Motor Vehicle provides for the processing and management of titles and encumbrances of motor vehicles, helping to solve the most unique and complicated challenges in title refinement. Wolters Kluwer Reporting on Finance, Risk and Regulator (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in ensuring integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions.
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk and Compliance
Governance, Risk and Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which offers legal and banking professionals solutions to help ensure compliance with changing regulatory and legal obligations, risk management, increase efficiency and produce better business results. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.
Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenue of 4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide.