Golden Dawn MP behind bars after nine months on the run | Golden Dawn Feast





The far-right extremist, long regarded as the main Golden Dawn ideologue, has been placed behind bars after nine months on the run, beginning a 13-year prison sentence handed down by a Greek court in October. Blackened from his lair an apartment where he was hiding in Athens Christos Pappas, the deputy leader of the now-extinct groups, was deported in a burst of sirens on Friday from the police headquarters in the courts and then to jail in central Greece. Less than 15 hours had passed since his capture by anti-terrorist units late Thursday in Athens’ central Zografou district. Greece’s democracy struggled to shed this toxic Golden Dawn poison, said government spokeswoman Aristotle Peloni. The arrest of Christos Pappas puts an end to this chapter of this criminal organization. Pappas was the last of the Golden Dawn cadres to evade justice after a trial ended last year with dozens of party operatives receiving long prison terms. Ioannis Lagos, elected with the group as a member of the European Parliament, had also tried to avoid jail by using his political status to seek immunity, but was arrested in Brussels in April and extradited the following month. Addressing reporters, the country’s defense minister, Michalis Chrysohoidis, described the capture of the 60-year-old former MP as a result of a methodical and systematic search. The first-floor apartment belonged to a Ukrainian woman, who also appeared before a public prosecutor on Friday, accused of aiding and abetting the fugitive. The 52-year-old was described as a far-right sympathizer. As with other convicted Golden Dawn leaders, Pappas pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal operation under the guise of being a political organization, murder, assault and illegal possession of weapons. The ruling followed more than five years of litigation with the hearing described as one of the most important in Greek political history. The court ruled that the group not only exploited widespread anger at the height of the nations’ debt crisis to boost its position, but had targeted migrants and political opponents through armed militias that sowed terror in the streets of Athens and other major cities. . Once Greece’s third largest political force, Golden Dawn began to disintegrate only after a popular anti-fascist rapper, Pavlos Fyssas, was fatally stabbed by a senior cadre in 2013. The son of an army officer who had helped orchestrate the coup that began seven years of military dictatorship in 1967, Pappas was the right-hand man of Nikos Michaloliakos, who founded what had originally been an extremist group. Images of the unrepentant fascist teaching his children Nazi salute were found in his home along with Nazi tools when authorities first cracked down on the party. Pappass’s escape, while ostensibly under police surveillance, greatly embarrassed the Greek authorities. The hunt for the convicted neo-Nazi had stretched from monasteries thought to have sheltered him on Mount Athos as far as neighboring Serbia and Romania. The left-wing opposition and anti-fascist campaigns punished both governments for taking 253 days to arrest a man they said should never have crossed the fingers of the police in the first place. Pappass Pericles Stavrianakis’s lawyer said that while he believed his client was hiding in Athens, he was told he was only visiting the apartment and was not hiding there.

