Friday Morning News – July 2, 2021

Biden meets with families, first answers on Surfside President Biden was in South Florida on Thursday, where he met with first responders and the families of those affected by the collapse of a high-rise home.

BIDEN: There will be a lot of pain and anxiety and suffering, even the need for psychological help in the days and months that follow. So I was not going anywhere.

The president spent several hours meeting privately with families.

For first responders and local officials, he vowed to provide whatever support they need.

Rescue crews were forced to halt operations Thursday out of concern for the stability of the remaining structure. Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky explained that they had to stop operations due to widening cracks and a part of the building that was relocated.

COMINSKY: Six to 12 inches of movement in a large column that depends on the structure that may fall and cause damage to the supporting columns in the southern terrain garage area.

Hopes of finding more survivors are fading more and more as it has been more than a week since the 12-story building in Surfside, Florida collapsed to the ground.

Officials have announced the discovery of several other bodies. The death toll is now 18, with more than 140 people still missing.

The Supreme Court upholds Arizona election rules The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Arizona election laws in a ruling that could have major implications for new voting rules in other states.

KRISTEN FLAVIN, REPORT: In a 6-on-3 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld Arizona boundaries on who can return early votes to another person, as well as state rules prohibiting ballots cast in the wrong area.

Thursday’s ruling reversed a lower court ruling. The San Francisco Federal Court of Appeals had ruled that the measures disproportionately affected minority voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority that the state’s interest in the integrity of the election justified the measures.

The Supreme Courts strongly opposed the three liberal rights. Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the court was weakening federal voting rights law for the second time in eight years.

The ruling could make it tougher for critics of the new Republican-led voting rules in some states to challenge that legislation. The Department of Justice recently sued Georgia over new election laws.

The Trump organization, the top executor accused of tax crimes A senior executive for the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, surrendered to authorities Thursday, hours before being charged with tax crimes.

New York prosecutors later indicted the Trump and Weisselberg Organization on 15 felony charges in connection with an alleged tax scheme.

Prosecutors say the executive collected more than $ 1.7 million in off-book compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and tuition.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty, handed over his passport and was released pending a court hearing.

The indictment follows a two-year investigation into the business relationship of former President Trumps by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats.

The Trump organization criticized what it called a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president.

Unemployment claims fall to the lowest level of the pandemic The labor market is continuing its strong return from COVID-19.

ANNA JOHANSEN BROWN, REPORT: The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic began.

The Department of Labor announced Thursday that unemployment claims fell from 51,000 to 364,000.

The spread of vaccines has significantly reduced new COVID-19 cases, spurring a strong economic return.

Last week’s decline in unemployment claims was faster than economists expected. Unemployment benefit claims have now dropped to 10 from the last 12 weeks.

Employers still have problems filling vacancies. In response, dozens of states have begun eliminating so-called added unemployment, ending an additional $ 300 a week.

Hong Kong authorities crack down on surrender protests Police flooded Hong Kong’s streets on Thursday in an effort to block protests on the anniversary of the 1997 cities in China.

AUDIO: [Sound of protests]

Police patrolled the streets on foot and in armored trucks, some equipped with water cannons. A government spokesman said one protester had died. He claimed it happened after the protester stabbed a police officer. No word on how he died.

A senior official on Thursday defended Chinas’s so-called national security law, which the government has used to crack down on protests and other freedoms in what was once a semi-independent territory.

Beijing says it will use the law further over the next year to ensure stability.

