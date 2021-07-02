From the Northern Peace region to the U.S. border, communities before Christ are eagerly watching alarms and fire evacuation orders, with the Lytton tragedy fresh in their minds as they make decisions for the days and weeks ahead.

As of Friday afternoon, the Wildfire BC Service said it is monitoring closelynine wildfires in the province, with a combined size of more than 600 square kilometers. They all started in days gone by as record-breaking temperatures and subsequent storms rolled across the province.

“It’s a dynamic situation for us across the province,” spokeswoman Erica Berg told CBC BC Today. “The number of fires continues to rise steadily.”

She said, since April 1, fire crews have battled over 500 fires across the province, with dry and unexpected conditions to light fires throughout the weekend.

“Every wildfire is dynamic and unique in the way it affects communities and challenges the crew,” Berg said.

There are fires near Lillooet, 100 Mile House, the Buckinghorse River and some small communities in the Cariboo, but the closest to a major city was near Castlegar, home to about 8,000 people.

Kr. Fire Service. BC continues to respond to numerous incidents inside #Kamloops Fire Center after an increase in activity from passing storms. –@BCGovFireInfo

Officials in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TRND) are also conducting a fire observation on Lake Sparks, located Friday about 15 miles north of Lake Kamloops.

“It has grown exponentially in size,” said TRND fire information officer Michelle Nordstorm.

She said, as of Friday afternoon, the fire is still classified as out of control and is estimated to be about 310 square miles.

Fires near Lytton have closed Highway 1 in both directions north of the Hope toSpences bridge. Drivers are required to avoid this area to support firefighting operations.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions, according to DriveBC, as teams battle the Merry Creek River fire between Highway 3B and Crestview Crescent.

LOOK | Liton destroyed by fire:

In Lytton, BC, a heat dome triggered by climate change has created scorching temperatures, causing fires that have devastated the city. More than 1,000 people have been displaced and it is not yet known if anyone has died. 5:48

“You just never know with the heat we had, the extreme heat, it’s almost inevitable that something will happen,” said Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff, a Castlegar city councilor who spent most of Thursday assisted the movement of 50 residents from a facility facility that had been issued with an evacuation order.

She said the disaster in Litton, a small town that was largely destroyed by a fire on Wednesday, was making people more proactive than before.

“Be prepared, I never know if it will happen to you,” she said.

“Think about all those personal letters you need … and just have a plan.”

Meanwhile, about 200 evacuees in the Juniper Ridge neighborhood in Kamloops, BC, are being asked to return home Friday after a fire threat Thursday night prompted an evacuation order.

The fire, which broke out during the weather that produced several lightning strikes, is now under control, according to the Kamloops Fire Department, and crews will continue to work in the area with additional air support from the MA Fire Service on Friday.

The department is urging residents and businesses in the area to reduce irrigation to protect the water supply for fire crews.

In a statement, Fire Chief Steve Robinson said firefighters’ efforts saved about 400 homes.

Extreme weather that intensifies

Climate scientists are wary of citing climate change as the cause of any specific weather event, such as the current heat wave in British Columbia. But some say the evidence suggests that extreme events are intensifying and becoming more common due to global warming.

A 2019 report commissioned by Canada’s Environment and Climate Change found that the country was warming twice as fast as the global average, with higher rates occurring in the North, Prairies and northern BCT Temperatures in the Arctic areincreasing to three timesglobal norm.

Meanwhile, aircraft flows, which essentially move weather patterns, are stalling much longer due to the contraction of the temperature change between the Arctic and average latitude, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

“You’m fine [heat] the waves, like the ones happening during the pre-Christ period, that stay for longer, “she said.