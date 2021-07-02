A new investigator targets powerful officials in the Beirut bombing investigation





BEIRUT, Lebanon Judge investigating recent blast at Beirut port has moved to summon a number of powerful politicians and security officials for questioning as suspects, which could result in criminal charges against them in connection with the blast, the state-run National News Agency said Friday. Initiatives by Judge Tarek Bitar are the latest in a series of unsuccessful attempts so far to determine the exact cause of the blast and hold those responsible accountable. The blast last August occurred when what was left of 2,750 tonnes of hazardous chemicals that had been improperly stored in the harbor for years of sudden burning sent a cloud of pink mushrooms and sent a wave of pressure crashing through Beirut, killing 200 people, injuring 6,000 and severely damaging residential neighborhoods.

Judge Bitar is the second judge to lead the investigation and is likely to face the same challenges as his predecessor: legal and public relations maneuvers by powerful politicians and other Lebanese officials who have long acted with impunity. protected by laws that they argue protect them from prosecution. The judge moves Bitars on Friday tried to remove these protections so he could continue with his investigation. He set a date to question interim Prime Minister Hassan Diab as a suspect and demanded that Parliament lift the immunity of three current lawmakers who served as government ministers in the years surrounding the blast: a former finance minister, Ali Hassan Khalil ; a former transport minister, Ghazi Zaiter; and a former interior minister, Nouhad Machnouk. Judge Bitar wants to question three former ministers on suspicion of premeditated murder and criminal negligence, the state news agency said.

The judge also asked lawyers’ associations in Beirut and Tripoli, the two largest cities in the country, to lift the immunity conveyed by Mr Khalil’s membership, Mr Zaiter and a former transport minister, Youssef Finianos.

Furthermore, Judge Bitar sought permission from the interim Interior Minister to question General Abbas Ibrahim, the head of the Lebanese General Security Agency and one of the countries’ most powerful figures, as suspects. The judge also summoned other security and military figures for questioning, including General Jean Qahwaji, a former Lebanese Army chief. On Friday, Mohammed Fahmi, the caretaker interior minister, said he would allow the judge to question General Ibrahim, but how other parties, particularly parliament, would respond remained unclear. In question, legal experts said, is a political culture that has long protected powerful officials from legal scrutiny. There has been no shortage of allegations of corruption and human rights abuses against senior officials in Lebanon, but there has been a culture of impunity that has allowed them to escape responsibility for their actions, and this is evident in what Lebanon has become today, said Aya Majzoub, a researcher in Lebanon with Human Rights Watch. Judge Bitars’ efforts to lift the immunity of powerful figures will prove the limits of this irresponsible system, she said.

Lebanon has a weak central state that the country’s political parties often bow to their will, and Judge Bitar is likely to face fierce opposition to his efforts to pursue prominent figures. He was appointed to the role by the Minister of Justice and his appointment was approved by the High Judicial Council of the countries.

His predecessor, Judge Fadi Sawan, was frequently attacked by powerful politicians and media organizations loyal to them who accused him of violating Lebanese law after he sought to accuse the caretaker Prime Minister, Mr. Diab and the three former ministers Mr. Khalil, z. Zaiter and Mr. Finianos with criminal negligence. A Lebanese court dismissed him based on a request by Mr. Khalil and Mr. Zaiter, based on her decision, in part, argued that Judge Sawan lacked impartiality because his home had been damaged by the blast. Nizar Saghieh, a leading lawyer Legal Agenda, a rights observer, said Judge Bitar had followed the letter of the law to avoid possible opposition from politicians and that his investigation was moving in the right direction. The suspects announced Friday include the political spectrum, which would make it harder for individual political parties to claim they were unfairly targeted to undermine the investigation, Mr Saghieh said. This time it will be much harder for the political class to convince the public of the legitimacy of the waiver of the waiver of immunity, he said.

Kayan Tleiss, whose brother was killed in the blast and who heads an association of victims’ families, said he cried when he heard Judge Bitar was moving forward with an investigation that had seemed to be blocked forever. There is still justice and Judge Bitar is working properly, Mr Tleiss said. Those involved should be prosecuted and put in jail.

