Elsa strengthens in first hurricane of the season and could pose a threat to Florida from next week

It is expected to strengthen a little more in the next 36 hours, the hurricane center said.

A hurricane warning is in effect for southern Haiti from Port Au Prince on the southern border with the Dominican Republic and the southern cost of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti. A hurricane hour is in effect for Jamaica.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Martinique and Dominica as the storm recedes from the islands this afternoon, as well as Jamaica, the southern coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque in Cabo Engano and the coast of Haiti. of Port Au Prince.

A tropical storm hour is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies, Saba and St. Eustatius, the northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Bahia de Manzanillo, and the islands of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

“A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning zone, in this case in the coming hours. Preparations to protect lives and property must be rushed to completion,” the hurricane center said in a statement. special Friday morning.

Elsa was the fifth record-breaking hurricane, pushing this season ahead of the pace set by the record-breaking hurricane season in 2020. The first hurricane of the season is not usually seen until August 10, with the average date of a first tropical storm that falls on July 9th.

Puerto Rico can rain up to 3 inches of rain

The storm forecast track brings it to southern Hispaniola on Saturday, bringing hurricane conditions to the southern Dominican Republic and Haiti. Some strengthening is possible before the storm hits the ground on Saturday.

On Sunday, the storm is forecast to move over or near Jamaica and Cuba, where interaction with the ground could weaken the system back into a tropical storm.

It is forecast to bring 4 to 8 inches of rain on Friday to the Windward Islands and south of Leeward, including Barbados, with locally up to 15 inches. Puerto Rico could see 1 to 3 inches by Saturday. Floods and mudslides will be possible in areas experiencing heavy rainfall.

In Barbados, Elsa has ousted power according to Charles Jong, director of communications for Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Debris and tree branches are polluted across the island and photos of roofless buildings and large trees below are appearing, thanks to some of the strongest winds Barbados has experienced in decades, according to Jong.

Across parts of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica, rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches is possible Saturday through Sunday, the hurricane center said.

Those near the recently erupted La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have one additional concern to worry about: heavy rain causing lahars.

“As the volcano erupted, it deposited large amounts of ash on the island, most of it at higher altitudes. Heavy rain will mix with the ash, creating a slurr that can cause significant damage like landslides – called lahar, “said CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers.

“Across parts of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica, 4 to 8 inches of rain with a maximum isolated amount of 12 inches is possible Saturday through Sunday. This rain can lead to scattered flooding and landslides.” , according to the center of the hurricane.

Elsa could influence the condo search, the governor says

By Monday morning the storm is expected to turn further north and could move over Florida, most likely Tuesday. Considered considerably uncertain with the expanded forecast, so the exact part of Florida is still a big unknown. Almost the entire state of Florida is in the forecast cone from the hurricane center.

Elsa within days could impact search and rescue efforts at the site of the Surfside condo crash, said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“It is impossible for this area to see tropical storm winds,” he said Friday morning. “It is not guaranteed, but it is possible, and so our Emergency Management Department is assuming this is going to happen and is making the necessary preparations to be able, undoubtedly, to protect a lot of equipment.

“You could potentially have an event with the building as well,” DeSantis said.

Search and rescue work at the site was temporarily halted on Thursday due to structural concerns about the standing structure, and then resumed in the evening. The Florida State Response Team has coordinated 500 local and state responses on stage, DeSantis said.

With Elsa influences in Florida “starting Sunday evening … we are adding this special emphasis to this site because we understand the sensitivities involved,” the governor said.

The Miami-Dade County faces the risk of heavy rainfall and strong winds from Elsa from Sunday evening to Monday morning, District Emergency Management Division Director Charles Cyrille said Thursday night.

While officials do not think the county is in immediate danger, they have developed emergency plans, he said.

The Florida Keys and parts of the southern Florida peninsula early next week face a risk of storm, wind and heavy rainfall, the hurricane center warns. How strong Elsa will be next week is also very uncertain due to the possibility of ground interaction and disagreements between weather models.

The hurricane center has low confidence in the expanded forecast path. Some weather models predict Elsa will return and stay in East Florida, while others take her to the Gulf of Mexico, leaving the entire Florida Peninsula in the wrong cone.