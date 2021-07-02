International
Statement by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and answers to media questions at a joint press conference following talks with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Moscow, July 2, 2021 – News
Ladies and gentleman,
My colleague Bahrain and I paid considerable attention to our bilateral ties during these talks. To increase and diversify trade, we supported the meeting of the Russia-Bahrain Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation as soon as possible.
We supported the continuation of effective cooperation between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Mumtalakat wealth fund of Bahrain.
We are successfully cooperating in fighting coronavirus infection. Our Bahraini friends have registered both Sputnik V and Sputnik Drita, which opens up additional possibilities.
We are starting a new area of cooperation. Our Memorandum of Understanding on Peaceful Research and Use of Space has entered into force. Experts are working on additional documents that will improve our contractual legal framework. We discussed specific plans to increase contacts between our parliaments, scientific and educational ties and tourism exchanges.
We agreed to continue to closely coordinate our positions in the international arena, including here at the UN. We have a common approach to most of the urgent issues that are the focus of the UN Security Council. One of them is the lack of an alternative to a peaceful political solution in the Syrian Arab Republic based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254. This solution implies immediate efforts to resolve the humanitarian problems in Syria, which have been caused by both illegal sanctions and the seizure of its natural resources, hydrocarbons and fertile soil. We discussed the need to substantially step up international efforts to repatriate refugees to Syria.
We shared information on our recent actions in the Astana format. In cooperation with Turkey and Iran, we are preparing a regular session that will be devoted mainly to effective preparations for the meeting of the Constitutional Committee, in particular, its Small Body.
We welcome Bahrain’s decision to reopen its Embassy in Damascus. We are ready to continue a close exchange of views from our diplomatic missions. Of course, we consider the return of Syria to the Arab League an important step for the near future.
With regard to settlement in the Middle East, we confirmed the inalienable right of the Palestinians to establish their own state. This is provided for in the relevant resolutions of the Security Council, the UN General Assembly and the Arab Peace Initiative, an essential document.
To fully resolve this protracted conflict in the world arena, it is necessary to resume direct talks between Palestine and Israel as soon as possible. We are not only interested in this but have offered specific proposals on how to move in this direction. We believe that the optimal approach would be to involve the efforts of external actors Quartet of international mediators, in particular, Russia, EU, US and UN, but in cooperation with the Arab League.
For our part, we welcomed the normalization in the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States (GCC). We are interested in well-orchestrated efforts by this important mechanism. We want her to speak in unison, in particular, on issues of establishing collective security in the Gulf area as a whole, with the involvement of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our friends are interested in our concept of securing the Bay, which we proposed long ago. Given the recent events, we are now working on updating it. We will be able to share it with all stakeholders very soon.
I would like to thank my good friend once again for our helpful and faith-based conversations that will surely allow us to produce impressive results on many issues.
To be continued …
Sources
2/ https://www.mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4806937
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]