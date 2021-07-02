Statement by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and answers to media questions at a joint press conference following talks with Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Moscow, July 2, 2021 – News

Ladies and gentleman,

My colleague Bahrain and I paid considerable attention to our bilateral ties during these talks. To increase and diversify trade, we supported the meeting of the Russia-Bahrain Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation as soon as possible.

We supported the continuation of effective cooperation between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Mumtalakat wealth fund of Bahrain.

We are successfully cooperating in fighting coronavirus infection. Our Bahraini friends have registered both Sputnik V and Sputnik Drita, which opens up additional possibilities.

We are starting a new area of ​​cooperation. Our Memorandum of Understanding on Peaceful Research and Use of Space has entered into force. Experts are working on additional documents that will improve our contractual legal framework. We discussed specific plans to increase contacts between our parliaments, scientific and educational ties and tourism exchanges.

We agreed to continue to closely coordinate our positions in the international arena, including here at the UN. We have a common approach to most of the urgent issues that are the focus of the UN Security Council. One of them is the lack of an alternative to a peaceful political solution in the Syrian Arab Republic based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254. This solution implies immediate efforts to resolve the humanitarian problems in Syria, which have been caused by both illegal sanctions and the seizure of its natural resources, hydrocarbons and fertile soil. We discussed the need to substantially step up international efforts to repatriate refugees to Syria.

We shared information on our recent actions in the Astana format. In cooperation with Turkey and Iran, we are preparing a regular session that will be devoted mainly to effective preparations for the meeting of the Constitutional Committee, in particular, its Small Body.

We welcome Bahrain’s decision to reopen its Embassy in Damascus. We are ready to continue a close exchange of views from our diplomatic missions. Of course, we consider the return of Syria to the Arab League an important step for the near future.

With regard to settlement in the Middle East, we confirmed the inalienable right of the Palestinians to establish their own state. This is provided for in the relevant resolutions of the Security Council, the UN General Assembly and the Arab Peace Initiative, an essential document.

To fully resolve this protracted conflict in the world arena, it is necessary to resume direct talks between Palestine and Israel as soon as possible. We are not only interested in this but have offered specific proposals on how to move in this direction. We believe that the optimal approach would be to involve the efforts of external actors Quartet of international mediators, in particular, Russia, EU, US and UN, but in cooperation with the Arab League.

For our part, we welcomed the normalization in the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States (GCC). We are interested in well-orchestrated efforts by this important mechanism. We want her to speak in unison, in particular, on issues of establishing collective security in the Gulf area as a whole, with the involvement of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our friends are interested in our concept of securing the Bay, which we proposed long ago. Given the recent events, we are now working on updating it. We will be able to share it with all stakeholders very soon.

I would like to thank my good friend once again for our helpful and faith-based conversations that will surely allow us to produce impressive results on many issues.

To be continued …