Royal Caribbean International: Ships from Ship Fleet Locations – Cruise Industry News

With a number of returned and sailing ships and the Freedom of the Seas departing from Miami with its first sailing revenue in more than a year, Royal Caribbean International is back.

Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship since July 2, 2021:

Odyssey of the seas
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Bahamas

Arriving at Fort Lauderdale in June, the Odyssey of the Seas is now anchored at the Grand Bahamas Bank. The Quantum Ultra-Class is scheduled to enter service on July 31, with a series of voyages from Florida.

Spectrum of the seas
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Hong Kong

In preparation for a local service resumption, Sea Spectrum recently arrived in Hong Kong.

Symphony of the Seas
Year of Construction: 2018
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Bahamas

Currently in the Bahamas, the Symphony of the Seas recently returned to North America after a dryer in Navantia, Cdiz.

Scheduled to re-enter service on August 14, the Oasis-class ship underwent routine maintenance and regulatory work at the Spanish shipyard.

The ovation of the seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Seattle, Washington

Determined to re-enter service in Alaska, Ovation of the Seas arrived in Seattle on June 29th. Previously based in Australia, the ship remained in Asia throughout the operational break.

Harmony of the seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Limassol, Cyprus

In April, Harmony of the Seas returned to Europe for a dryer in Cdiz, Spain. After undergoing regular maintenance and classroom work, the ship sailed for the Mediterranean and is currently in Limassol, Cyprus.

Hymn of the Seas
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Coast of England

Determined to resume operations offering domestic voyages across the UK, Anthem of the Seas recently returned to England.

Quantum of the seas
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Location: Singapore

In November, the Quantum of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship to welcome guests again, with a series of short voyages to nowhere from Singapore. After seven months, the ship is in service in the region.

The allure of the seas
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Florida and the Bahamas

Allure of the Seas was recently anchored in Miami as part of its preparations to resume service. Set to set sail for a test cruise on July 27, the ship is ready to offer a Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, starting in August.

Oasis of the seas
Year of Construction: 2009
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Location: Bahamas

Another Royal Caribbean preparing for a simulated trip, the Oasis of the Seas remains in the Bahamas. The ship is set to depart from Cape Liberty for its test voyage on 22 August.

Independence of the seas
Year of Construction: 2008
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: Galveston, Texas

Sea independence is currently anchored in Galveston, Texas, ahead of a new Aug. 15 operation.

Freedom of the seas
Year of Construction: 2007
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: Crossing the Atlantic

After a few months spent around the Bahamas, Sea Freedom is currently on its way to Europe for a routine dryer. The ship is expected in Cdiz, Spain, on July 18th.

Freedom of the seas
Year of Construction: 2006
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Location: Miami

Freedom of the Seas is set to sail its first revenue cruise in more than a year, leaving Miami on Friday.

After a test cruise, the ship recently received a Dedicated Sailing Certificate from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is set to welcome guests back on July 2nd.

The jewel of the seas
Year of Construction: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Limassol, Cyprus

Ready to re-enter the Mediterranean service, the Jewel of the Seas is currently anchored near Limassol, Cyprus.

Marine of the seasyes
ar Built: 2003
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

Passing the operational break around Florida, the Mariner of the Seas anchored in Port Canaveral on June 27th. The ship is scheduled to depart from the same port on a test cruise on August 11, as part of its service resumption plans.

Serenade of the seas
Year of Construction: 2003
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Seattle, Washington

With trips to Alaska on its schedule starting July 19, the Serenade of the Seas recently arrived at the Port of Seattle.

Sea navigator
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Cdiz, Spain

After crossing the Atlantic in June, the Navigator of the Seas arrived in Spain recently and entered the dryer at the Cdizs Navantia shipyard.

The splendor of the seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Bahamas

Awaiting service resumption, the Brilliance of the Seas is currently anchored in the Great Stirrup Cay region.

Sea Adventure
Year of Construction: 2001
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Bahamas and the Caribbean

After welcoming guests back on June 12, Sea Adventures is currently offering a week-long voyage to the Bahamas and Mexico sailing from Nassau.

Radiation of the seas
Year of Construction: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Indian Ocean

Passing the operational break in Asia, the Radiance of the Seas is currently sailing to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Sea explorer
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: Bahamas

Explorer of the Seas is currently on its way to CocoCay, the private Caribbean island in the Bahamas.

Voyager in the seas
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Location: South China Sea

One of Asia-based Royal Caribbeans, the Voyager of the Seas, is anchored in Singapore.

Vision of the seas
Year of Construction: 1998
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: St. Maarten

With the cancellation of the Bermuda season, Vision of the Seas returned to the Caribbean. Like other Vision class ships, it is currently in St. Louis. Maarten.

Rhapsody of the Seas
Year of Construction: 1997
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: St. Maarten

After a visit to St. Johns earlier this month, Rhapsody of the Seas is currently anchored in Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

The magic of the seas
Year of Construction: 1997
Capacity: 2,250 guests
Location: St. Maarten

Enchantment of the Seas is the third Royal Caribbean ship currently in St. Louis. Maarten.

The Majesty of the Seas
Year of Construction: 1996
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Location: Bahamas

Currently in the Bahamas Stirrup Cay Anchorage, the Grandeur of the Seas recently visited Miami at a technical stop.

