Royal Caribbean International: Ships from Ship Fleet Locations – Cruise Industry News





With a number of returned and sailing ships and the Freedom of the Seas departing from Miami with its first sailing revenue in more than a year, Royal Caribbean International is back. Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship since July 2, 2021: Odyssey of the seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Bahamas Arriving at Fort Lauderdale in June, the Odyssey of the Seas is now anchored at the Grand Bahamas Bank. The Quantum Ultra-Class is scheduled to enter service on July 31, with a series of voyages from Florida. Spectrum of the seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Hong Kong In preparation for a local service resumption, Sea Spectrum recently arrived in Hong Kong. Symphony of the Seas

Year of Construction: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Bahamas Currently in the Bahamas, the Symphony of the Seas recently returned to North America after a dryer in Navantia, Cdiz. Scheduled to re-enter service on August 14, the Oasis-class ship underwent routine maintenance and regulatory work at the Spanish shipyard. The ovation of the seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Seattle, Washington Determined to re-enter service in Alaska, Ovation of the Seas arrived in Seattle on June 29th. Previously based in Australia, the ship remained in Asia throughout the operational break. Harmony of the seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Limassol, Cyprus In April, Harmony of the Seas returned to Europe for a dryer in Cdiz, Spain. After undergoing regular maintenance and classroom work, the ship sailed for the Mediterranean and is currently in Limassol, Cyprus. Hymn of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Coast of England Determined to resume operations offering domestic voyages across the UK, Anthem of the Seas recently returned to England. Quantum of the seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore In November, the Quantum of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship to welcome guests again, with a series of short voyages to nowhere from Singapore. After seven months, the ship is in service in the region. The allure of the seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Florida and the Bahamas Allure of the Seas was recently anchored in Miami as part of its preparations to resume service. Set to set sail for a test cruise on July 27, the ship is ready to offer a Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, starting in August. Oasis of the seas

Year of Construction: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Bahamas Another Royal Caribbean preparing for a simulated trip, the Oasis of the Seas remains in the Bahamas. The ship is set to depart from Cape Liberty for its test voyage on 22 August. Independence of the seas

Year of Construction: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Galveston, Texas Sea independence is currently anchored in Galveston, Texas, ahead of a new Aug. 15 operation. Freedom of the seas

Year of Construction: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Crossing the Atlantic After a few months spent around the Bahamas, Sea Freedom is currently on its way to Europe for a routine dryer. The ship is expected in Cdiz, Spain, on July 18th. Freedom of the seas

Year of Construction: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Miami Freedom of the Seas is set to sail its first revenue cruise in more than a year, leaving Miami on Friday. After a test cruise, the ship recently received a Dedicated Sailing Certificate from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is set to welcome guests back on July 2nd. The jewel of the seas

Year of Construction: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Limassol, Cyprus Ready to re-enter the Mediterranean service, the Jewel of the Seas is currently anchored near Limassol, Cyprus. Marine of the seasyes

ar Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida Passing the operational break around Florida, the Mariner of the Seas anchored in Port Canaveral on June 27th. The ship is scheduled to depart from the same port on a test cruise on August 11, as part of its service resumption plans. Serenade of the seas

Year of Construction: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Seattle, Washington With trips to Alaska on its schedule starting July 19, the Serenade of the Seas recently arrived at the Port of Seattle. Sea navigator

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Cdiz, Spain After crossing the Atlantic in June, the Navigator of the Seas arrived in Spain recently and entered the dryer at the Cdizs Navantia shipyard. The splendor of the seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Bahamas Awaiting service resumption, the Brilliance of the Seas is currently anchored in the Great Stirrup Cay region. Sea Adventure

Year of Construction: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Bahamas and the Caribbean After welcoming guests back on June 12, Sea Adventures is currently offering a week-long voyage to the Bahamas and Mexico sailing from Nassau. Radiation of the seas

Year of Construction: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Indian Ocean Passing the operational break in Asia, the Radiance of the Seas is currently sailing to Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sea explorer

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Bahamas Explorer of the Seas is currently on its way to CocoCay, the private Caribbean island in the Bahamas. Voyager in the seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: South China Sea One of Asia-based Royal Caribbeans, the Voyager of the Seas, is anchored in Singapore. Vision of the seas

Year of Construction: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: St. Maarten With the cancellation of the Bermuda season, Vision of the Seas returned to the Caribbean. Like other Vision class ships, it is currently in St. Louis. Maarten. Rhapsody of the Seas

Year of Construction: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten After a visit to St. Johns earlier this month, Rhapsody of the Seas is currently anchored in Philipsburg, St. Maarten. The magic of the seas

Year of Construction: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Location: St. Maarten Enchantment of the Seas is the third Royal Caribbean ship currently in St. Louis. Maarten. The Majesty of the Seas

Year of Construction: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Bahamas Currently in the Bahamas Stirrup Cay Anchorage, the Grandeur of the Seas recently visited Miami at a technical stop.

