International travelers can enter Nova Scotia starting next week

International travelers will be allowed to enter Nova Scotia starting this Monday.

The move is in line with federal requirements for international travelers announced earlier this month.

Fully vaccinated travelers who have been approved for entry will not have to quarantine or stay in a government-authorized hotel.

“It makes sense to harmonize our border policy with the federal government for international travel,” Prime Minister Iain Rankin said in a statement.

“Federal rules are the same as Nova Scotia for fully vaccinated travelers and stricter for others. This is another positive step in our province’s prudent reopening strategy.”

The provincial border opened to Canadian travelers on June 30, with various self-isolation requirements based on vaccination status.

All international travelers will need to complete the secure Nova Scotia registration form.

2 new cases on Friday

Nova Scotia is twice reporting two cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 47.

A new case is in the central health area and is under investigation, according to a press release from the Department of Health and Welfare.

The other new case is in the eastern area and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

“I’m glad to see that we have another day with low font numbers,” Rankin said in the announcement. “Nova Scotians have worked so hard to bring us here where we are today. While the case numbers are promising, please do not be complacent. Follow public health measures, get tested and get vaccinated if you have not already done so.”

Three people are in hospital in connection with the virus, but there is no intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health Laboratories completed 2,936 tests on July 1st.

As of July, 1,961,653 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered throughout the province. Of these, 253,331 are second doses.

The province is on track to reach one million doses administered Monday.

Field vaccine clinics

To help make vaccine clinics more accessible to residents, contact clinics will be available next week in parts of the western health zone:

Northeast Kings Education Center, 1816 Bains Rd., Canningon 6 July.

New Germany Rural High School, School 44, St. New Germany on 7 July.

Hillcrest Academy, 127 King St., Shelburneon July 8 and 9.

Reservations for appointments to those seats are now open.

Atlantic Canada case numbers