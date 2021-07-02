Vulcan seeks to facilitate the Business Ownership ‘Travel Journey’





A new business aviation services company has entered the market, with its launch on June 30 with time to take advantage of an increase in demand for private jets as Covid-related travel restrictions are gradually being lifted across the globe. Three business aviation veterans, each with more than 30 years of industry experience, created the Vulcan Aircraft: Trevor Esling, until recently senior regional vice president of sales for Gulfstream Aerospace; Roger Whyte, former Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing worldwide at Cessna Aircraft; and Barry Johnson, chief executive of the UK-based company for managing Executive Jet Charter aircraft. Barry Johnson, left, and Trevor Esling of Vulcan Aviation “Trevor Esling, Barry Johnson and I have held senior management positions in some of the world ‘s leading flight departments and departments, we have negotiated some of the industry’ s biggest deals, and we have built trustworthy relationships with many of the most owners and operators. sophisticated aircraft in the world. It gives us a range of scary knowledge, skills and connections to use on behalf of our clients, ”said Whyte. From its headquarters at Farnborough Airport – the UK’s only dedicated business aviation hub – Vulcan will provide what Esling described as “a bespoke service to select international corporate and private clients at every stage of aircraft ownership travel, from purchases and sales to management, operations, and maintenance. ” He said demand for premeditated aircraft is “very strong at the moment” with the availability of used models less than five years old “in particularly short supply”. “It’s definitely a retailer market today, especially in the US where there is not much inventory used,” Esling said. He attributes this vibrant market to the “favorable economic climate of the country; an attractive devaluation of the bonus [tax incentive] model, which has made business aircraft more affordable; and an increase in demand for private transport by travelers eager to reduce their exposure to the virus. “ Vulcan predicts a similar trend outside the US as international borders open and travel is restricted. “Videoconferencing has played an important role [during the Covid pandemic]”But there is no substitute for face – to – face contact,” Esling said. The desire to resume personal meetings is obvious. “ In addition to the US, Vulcan will focus on potential clients in Europe, the Middle East and South America. “These are traditionally very strong markets for business aviation and our team has built some excellent relationships in these regions over the years,” Esling said. While Vulcan will focus on traditional business jets, Esling said the company could eventually expand its reach to include helicopters and eVTOL. While the market for the latter is in its infancy, he noted, “We are keeping a close eye on developments as it may prove promising in the long run.”

