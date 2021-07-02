Top 10 world news: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Fauci says US-approved vaccines are effective against Delta variant and more, World News





Israel performs air attacks ANTI- Places of Islamic militants in Gaza on Friday, it is said in retaliation for the release of blazing balloons from the Palestinian enclave. Meanwhile, amid growing panic over Delta variants of coronavirus, US senior coronavirus expert and White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci says vaccines that have been authorized by the US are effective against ‘variant of concern’ B.1.617.2. In other news, Taliban has expressed joy for the withdrawal of all US and NATO forces from Of Afghanistan Bagram Air Base, saying they “welcome and support” it as a sign of an imminent final withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. Click on titles to read more Israel strikes Gaza after launching incendiary balloon In retaliation for the release of incendiary balloons from the Palestinian enclave, Israel launches airstrikes against Islamic militant sites in Gaza. US-authorized vaccines protect against the Delta variant, says Dr. Fauci Reiterating his call for everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible, senior US coronavirus expert Dr Anthony Fauci says US-authorized vaccines are effective against the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Taliban ‘welcome and support’ the withdrawal of foreign forces from Bagram The Taliban say they “welcome and support” the withdrawal of all US and NATO forces from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base, a sign of an imminent final withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. The US adds Pakistan and Turkey to the list of countries implicated in the use of child soldiers The United States has added Turkey and Pakistan to the Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA), a list of countries that have been implicated in the use of child soldiers over the past year. EU claims on Xinjiang “unacceptable”, says China China accused the European Union of ‘hypocrisy’ and of setting ‘unacceptable’ preconditions for visiting the Xinjiang region in China. Pakistan induces China-made VT-4 war tanks Pakistan has introduced into its military the VT-4 battle tanks built by the Chinese state-owned company Norinco. The tanks were previously delivered to the Pakistan Army and have also been supplied to Thailand and Nigeria. US calls China report building more than 100 nuclear missile huts ‘disturbing’ The United States called China’s rapid build-up of its nuclear forces troubling and called on Beijing to engage with it “in practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilization of arms races.” France holds discussions on nuclear tests in French Polynesia on the declassified report After a declassified French defense report showed the hidden impact of nuclear evidence in French Polynesia between 1966-1996, the French government holds a roundtable discussion to discuss the issue. Hundreds of turtle carcasses washed ashore after Sri Lanka shipwreck Hundreds of dead turtles have been washed ashore in Sri Lanka. The maritime disaster is said to have caused the deaths of 176 turtles, 20 dolphins and four whales so far. Facebook introduces alerts, support opportunities to fight extremism on its platform Social media giant Facebook has introduced an opportunity to receive alerts or warnings and a support system to combat extremism on its platform.

