



The first class of participants in Academy for Global Scholars traveled to San Jos, Costa Rica, for an in-service learning experience during a week in May. Nineteen University of Tennessee, Knoxville, students planted trees and flowers, planted trees and repositioned items in the landscape at Parque La Libertad (Liberty Park), a social inclusion park project located in a low-income neighborhood in the capital city of country. A program for first-year students offered by the UT Global Engagement Center in collaboration with the Registration Management Division, the organization provides on-the-job training, recreational activities for children and adults, and space for kindergartens. community. Travel guides Doug Terry, a teaching associate with the English Language Institute, and Annastasia Williams, an Overseas Program Coordinator, designed the trip for students to experience in-service teaching while involved in cultural immersion. Prior to the trip, students were taught some Spanish slang to help their stay in local families, as each student was joined by a host family. For many of the students, like Lauren Boles, a global study from Greeneville, Tennessee, was their first time abroad. When we first arrived, I was still surrounded by my peers. The cultural shock did not hit me while I was alone with my host family. I was upset with myself that I did not learn more Spanish, Boles said. The next day she spent learning simple phrases from her friends. By the end of the week I was feeling better with my tongue. The experience allowed me to get out of the boxes I was in and, no matter how loud it sounds, it helped me expand my cultural horizons and strengthen my great choice. The study experience abroad served as the cornerstone for student participation in the Academy for Global Scholars, in which they took courses together to prepare them for an experience abroad and to develop skills in intercultural communication and global citizenship. While out, students explored Costa Rica, visiting Isla Tortuga, La Paz Waterfall Gardens and historic sites in San Jos. At the Center for Global Engagement, we are all really invested in internationalization and why this is valuable for our campus, Williams said. Being able to oversee this program throughout the pandemic year, what these students have achieved and the impact the program has had on them, has been an amazing experience. – CONTACTS: Lindsey Owen (865-974-6375, [email protected]) Rachel Rui (865-974-5752, [email protected])

