Man charged with first-degree murder of Toronto officer crashes into vehicle

Toronto police have charged a 31-year-old man with first-degree murder for Const. Jeffrey Northrup early Friday.

Umar Zameera appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody pending his appearance in court on July 23, police said.

Northrup was killed after being hit by a vehicle in what investigators called a “deliberate and deliberate action” in the town hall parking garage on Sunday morning.

Police said earlier that a suspect had been arrested. There are no other suspects, they said.

“This event will have a profound impact on our service, our city and all members of the police community,” interim Toronto Police Chief James Ramer told reporters at the scene Friday morning. late.

Ramer said the incident happened shortly after midnight in the town hall park, located near Bay and Queen streets.

Paramedics transport Northup police partner to St. Louis Hospital. Michael in downtown Toronto, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. (Jeremy Cohn for CBC)

Northrup and his partner were responding to a 911 call for an ongoing robbery when they were hit, Ramer said, noting the two were wearing civilian clothes but could be identified by labels around their necks.

Although Ramer said earlier that preliminary information on the events leading up to the incident is limited, he told reporters that the suspect was initially out of the vehicle when officers first approached him.

He confirmed that there were other persons in the vehicle with the suspect, but he would not give further details.

Northrup was transported without signs of life to nearby St. John’s Hospital. Michael, where he died. His partner was transported to the same hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rameralso said the homicide unit had taken over the investigation and that the acolysis reconstruction unit would be on the scene.

“We believe this was a deliberate and deliberate move,” Ramer said.

Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones from Policeman Jeffrey Northrup of 52 Div., Who was tragically killed overnight. We join everyone @TorontoPolice community in grief; it is an extremely destructive and meaningless loss – one that we mourn together, as a city. –@TPSBoard

Served for 31 years, father of 3 children

Northrup leaves behind his wife, three children and mother. Although Ramerdid did not know the exact age of the officer when asked by a reporter, he said Northrup was about 50 years old.

Ramer said Northrup began his 31-year career with the Toronto Police Service with judicial services and was later assigned to Division 11 when he became a police officer in 1999. He had been a member of Division 52 since 2008 and was also a member of the Unit Chief Ceremonial.

Northrup had been training new officers until April, when Ramer said he sought to return to the main crime unit.

“He was very proud of the work he did,” the boss said.

Ramer said he and members of the Toronto Police Association visited the Northrup family overnight to give “devastating news.”

WATCH | Ramer for eConst death. Jeffrey Northrup:

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said Const. Jeffrey Northrup was killed while conducting an investigation with his police partner. 2:19

“It goes without saying that it will be more devastating for Constable Northrup family, colleagues and friends,” Ramer said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also spoke to reporters Friday, expressing his condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“On behalf of the three million people who serve our police officers [and]”men and women of the police service, I begin by extending our deepest condolences to the family of Officer Northrup,” he said.

Tory said the city will provide any support that may serve family and service members, and that flags in Toronto City’s locations will fly at half-mast until further notice.

“It’s a horrible, horrible day,” he said.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford also offered his sympathies to those close to Northrup.

“I am extremely saddened to hear the tragic news of Const. Jeff Northrup who was killed in the line of duty,” Ford wrote on Twitter. “Jeff has served his community for 31 years. My deepest condolences to his wife, three children, and the entire Toronto Police Department. We are with you in mourning this devastating loss.”

A Toronto police officer has been spotted near the site where Northrup died Friday. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

‘Nonsense act of violence’

Jon Reid, president of the Toronto Police Association, said that when he spoke to Northrup’s mother early Friday, she said, “You know, he died doing something he loved.”

“It speaks to the kind of officer he was and the commitment he had,” Reid said.

He said the whole Northrup family was devastated by this “senseless act of violence”.

“It just goes to highlight the dangers our officers take every day.”

The police association said it was paying attention to Northrup’s wife and children and urging the public to respect their privacy.

In a statement issued Friday, the Toronto Police Services Board said it hopes members will find support in each other.

Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks outside the town hall Friday morning, paying his respects to Northrup and his family. (Rozenn Nicolle / CBC)

“We know the Toronto Police Service is a family in many ways and the loss of a member has a profound and profound impact on the entire organization,” the statement said.

“In this time of extraordinary grief and sadness as we struggle together to deal with this senseless loss of life, we hope members find comfort and support in each other, and in different supports and resources. available to them through the service “