Solutions Therapy International Spin-Off Campbell Neurosciences Begins Pilot Implementation of Campbell Result with California Concierge Medical & Wellness Inc.





ELK CITY, Idaho, July 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Theerative Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), today announced the medical implementation of its Campbell Score-based suicide prediction marker in conjunction with the premiere San Diego personalized health center, Concierge Medical & Wellness Inc.. The Campbell result was the subject of a clinical trial1 which demonstrated patients with suicidal tendencies have a higher rating on the new scale2. To the knowledge of the Company, the Campbell Score is the only developing subjective instrument capable of assisting psychiatrists in directing the frequency and intensity of their interventions. “Campbell’s result is named after my mother, Kathleen Campbell, who was a suicide victim. The goal of our Company is to create a world without suicide. “The first step in this is to quantify the risk of suicide in a scientific and objective way,” he said. Kalina O’Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. “We are extremely grateful that the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Veltmeyer, volunteered for us to use his medical practice as the original starting point for the Campbell Outcome. Through initial implementation on a pilot basis, we can work to stalemate in a real-life environment while we are simultaneously working to initiate a key trial to apply for FDA clearance and final insurance reimbursement. “ “Kalina O’Connor is a real inspiration. “It is extremely rare to work with someone who can translate the suffering of a personal tragedy into a company that has a real effort to change the way the medical community perceives suicide.” James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company and Owner of California Concierge Medical & Wellness Inc. “I am proud to put my name and reputation behind this utterly revolutionary approach to a terrible epidemic which is the number two cause of death among young people.” “At the end of the day, we are all in the field of biomedical sciences because we want to advance science and save lives,” he said. Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International and Chairman of Campbell Neurosciences. “It brings great joy to me and our shareholders that this new tool developed by our spin-off company is entering medical practice. I salute Ms. O’Connor for her perseverance and leadership skills in taking this step. small with Dr. Veltmeyer that we hope will be the basis to see suicide as a disease and not a choice “. About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International has focused on immune modulation for the treatment of certain specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapetikolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ 1Correlation of Campbell result with suicidal ideation – Full text view – ClinicalTrials.gov

2Campbell Neurosciences International Spin-Off Solutions Therapy Announces Positive Clinical Trials for Predicting Blood-Based Suicide in Campbell | BioSpace [email protected] SOURCE International therapeutic solutions Similar links terapeutikolucionet.com

