



or breaking records heat dome has washed over Pacific Northwest and Canada this past week, leaving HUNDREDS in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia dead from heat-related causes. It has been particularly troubling in British Columbia. A wild fire destroyed 90 percent of Lyton, a small village in the province. Intense and abundant lightning strikes produced a fire storm literally. And yet a Canadian official, when asked if the government had done enough to inform British Colombians of the health risks associated with the heat crisis hitting his province, took it upon himself to blame the victims. I will wait for the trend of doctors as Dr. said. “Henry, fatalities are a part of life and the consequences of those fatalities are being scrutinized by the officials we set up as a society to make sure we were getting the best information possible,” Prime Minister John Horgan told a news conference on Tuesday. (Horgan was referring to the provincial public health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.) The public was very aware that we had a heat problem and we were doing our best to try to penetrate all the other noise to encourage people to take steps to protect themselves, he added. But it was clear to everyone coming out of the doors that we were in an unprecedented heat wave, and again, there is a level of personal responsibility. Daily email updates of stories you need to read now. It is typical for some public officials to be shameless towards their constituents during moments of crisis. And public health disasters often adhere to the lack of readiness of individuals for a macro show of microtactics to write down the health consequences as a result of personal choices. Horgans comments are indicative of how institutions and their leaders often fail in personal responsibility and individualism during crises to avoid answering difficult questions. (This is my third time writing some changes to this.) What the unvaccinated say to a field worker in one of America’s least vaccinated states Supreme Court Just Mangled the Voting Rights Beyond Recognition Act Prosecutors say Trump organization held secret ballot to prosecute tax fraud What should you become a worse president than Trump The same logic that blames overweight people refusing to eat properly can blame entire communities for it failing to evacuate during a hurricane. A collective or social problem becomes an issue that each person fails to do what was supposedly theoretically taken into account if many other people shared the same outcome, or how unfavorable the conditions might have been. In British Columbia, the first answers have been stretches thin from the number of cries of sudden death and the plea to civilians to check on one another. Officials estimate that 486 people died from heat-related causes between June 25 and June 30, a 195 percent increase from what is normal for a five-day period despite opening of cooling centers. While it is too early to say for sure how many of these deaths are heat-related, said Lisa Lapointe, the province’s chief prosecutor, in a declaration, it is believed that the significant increase in reported deaths is attributed to the extreme BC weather it has experienced and continues to affect many parts of our province. Horgan since then his condolences families who have lost loved ones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/07/the-lethal-heat-wave-is-the-latest-public-health-crisis-to-be-blamed-on-its-victims.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

