The Last Absolute African Monarchy Disturbed by Mass Protests





JOHANNESBURG As Africans the last absolute monarch, King Mswati III of Eswatini elects the prime minister and cabinet of his countries and holds the power to dissolve Parliament. His control over the limited economic resources of nations has undergone a lush lifestyle of luxury cars and mansions, and his children display their abundant birthday parties on social media. Meanwhile, about six in 10 of the citizens live in poverty. Many in this small landlocked nation, located between South Africa and Mozambique, are on the brink of starvation and have to move to South Africa to find work their lives in stark contrast to the abundance of tire. Now, apparently, many of the 1.1 million kingdoms have had it with this imbalance: Over the past week, the small South African nation, formerly known as Swaziland, has descended into the most explosive civil unrest in 53 years of independence. Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in the executive capital, Mbabane, and elsewhere, with many burned and looted businesses in which the king holds shares. The government has responded aggressively, with witnesses, activists and hospital staff reporting that the army and police have fired on protesters and looters.

Hospitals are overloaded with an influx of gun victims, some nurses said. Their oxygen supplies and medicines have been depleted, their staff is overloaded and they are running out of food for the high volume of patients. Gas and food are in short supply across the country, as supply trucks are unemployed at the border, unable to enter the country amid unrest, according to news reports. And there have been internet outages, which activists believe are a deliberate attempt by the government to suppress the information.

If the regime does not accept that people want change, I think the time has come that maybe we as a country can get into a civil war, said Nkosinathi Zoro Kunene, a nurse at Hlathikhulu Government Hospital in the south of the country. So many people are dying. The king simply has to humble himself and admit that the people are sick and tired of this absolute monarchy. As of Monday, Mr Kunene said, his hospital had received four people who had been fatally injured, 15 who had been shot but lived and four others who had suffered serious injuries, including two who appeared to have been cleansed in head from police batons.

Some victims said they were shot while protesting or vandalizing properties, Mr Kunene said, while others reported being hit by missing bullets or were shot simply to be outside police at 6 p.m. In his two decades of working in the hospital, Mr Kunene said he had never seen this volume of firearm patients. Nurses at three other hospitals said their facilities also treated gun victims in numbers they had never seen before. The army and police are everywhere and the situation is so tense, Thulani Maseko, a human rights lawyer in Mbabane, said by telephone on Wednesday. People are being shot, people are being stopped, people are being hurt. It’s not safe to be on the road. Messages left for a government spokesman and for Themba Masuku, the caretaker prime minister, were not returned. But in a statement issued this week, Mr. Masuku, who serves to the delight of King Mswati III, stressed the importance of eradicating all violence and vandalism.

“Unfortunately, the protests we are seeing late have been hijacked by criminal elements,” the statement said. Our security forces are on the ground to maintain order and law.

Things calmed down in cities on Thursday and Friday as the military took control of areas of widespread unrest and protesters worried about being shot, said Brian Sangweni, spokesman for the United People’s Democratic Movement, a pro-democracy political party that the Eswatini government has tried a terrorist group. Most of the protest activity was relocated to rural areas, where security forces are thinner, he said. Mr Sangweni said his sister, Simile Sangweni, was shot dead on Tuesday by security forces trying to disperse protesters in an industrial area in Matsapha, where she worked at a textile factory. We joined the fight for freedom in this country knowing very well what the consequences could be, he said. In honor of my sister, I think I have to fight even harder. This nation, no bigger than New Jersey, is no stranger to major unrest anyway. After the country gained independence in 1968, Sobhuza II, who had been appointed chief of staff by British colonists, became king. Just five years after his reign, he tore up the constitution and banned political parties, placing most of the country’s control in his hands. This power passed to the 18-year-old Makhosetive Prince, son of King Sobhuza IIs, in 1986, four years after the death of the kings. The prince received the title of King Mswati III. Although King Mswati III, now 53, was accepted into popular demand for a new constitution in 2005, he has retained absolute power. His family has a stake in numerous business ventures, including at least a 25 percent cut of mining agreements in the country. The bulk of this wealth goes to support his extended family of 15 women and more than 30 children.

This huge expense, although it suffers greatly from the population, has caused protests over the years. Part of what has made the current protests so intense, activists said, is that some members of parliament have taken the rare step of openly criticizing the monarchy and calling for democracy.

The roots of the current uprising lie in the May death of a law student of a University of Eswatini in a car accident, authorities said, but the students said it was in the hands of police. This led to large-scale protests, with dissident lawmakers standing up to demonstrators and calling for the nation to move to a system with an elected prime minister. Last Saturday, as protesters tried to submit petitions to members of parliament stating their demands, they were met with hostility by police, said Mduduzi Simelane, one of the dissident lawmakers. Police placed him under house arrest temporarily so he could not go to meet the demonstrators, he said, and they directed him when he tried to leave. The government subsequently declared a ban on the personal submission of petitions, demanding that they be emailed to the country, sparking fierce protests that were taking place now. We cannot surrender now, Mr Simelane said, adding that he was now hiding in Eswatini due to threats from security forces. We lost so many lives. Giving up now would be a betrayal of the people who died for this war. We are going for change at all costs.

In his statement, Mr. Masuku, the Prime Minister, said that the ban on sending petitions was a conscious decision to maintain the rule of law and to de-escalate the tension that had turned this exercise into violence and disorder. Eswatini activists have called for a safer response from the international community to help push for democratic reform.

The African National Congress, the ruling party in South Africa, responded with a statement urging the Eswatini government to undertake democratic reforms and to stop its brutal suppression of legitimate civil concerns. Nathalie Ndongo-Seh, United Nations Resident Director in Eswatini, said it was difficult to obtain information about events on the ground. She demanded restraint from both sides and said the way forward of the country required nuance. During a series of dialogue the UN hosted in the country last year, citizens expressed pride in the cultural heritage of having a royal family but also wanted a more democratic system, she said. They always say they want a system that would be like in England, said Ms. Ndongo-Seh, adding that many expressed confidence that change would come.

But they did not think the process would look like this. Everyone, she said, hoped this would be done in a peaceful, almost natural way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/02/us/africa-monarchy-eswatini-protests-swaziland.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos