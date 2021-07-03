Almost all of Manitoba under the warning of extreme heat as the hot weather dome moves east

Manitoba continued to bake on Friday as a dome of strong heat moved east through the Prairies. The city of Winnipeg and organizations working with people at risk in Winnipeg are taking steps to help a heat break.

The entire province, with the exception of the Churchill and York areas near Hudson Bay, remainsunder a warning of extreme heat, as some northern communities shattered heat data on Canada Day.

Temperatures pass in the mid-1930s in many parts of Manitoba on Friday afternoons, by environment and climate change Canada, and lower levels of government are expected to remain in their upper teens or lower 20s.

Dangerous heat will remain in place until Saturday, ahead of a shift from north to south towards seasonal temperatures Sunday through Monday, the weather agency says.

The heat has matured the province and region of Prairie as a whole, for the past week.

Much of Western Canada is under a warning of extreme heat, including almost all of Manitoba. (Riley Laychuk / CBC)

In northern Manitoba, Lake Lynn reached a temperature of 38 C on Thursday, much higher than its previous record of 30.4 C set in 1981, Environment Canada said.

Several other records matched or broke on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Churchillh 34 C on Thursday, breaking the 31.1 record set in 1976. Just south, Thompson set a new record at 34.7 C, up from 33.1 C in 1989.

Steinbach’s new record is 30.9 C, slightly more than his old 30’s set in 1989. Swan River also broke his old record from 1981 with only a fraction of a scale of 33.4 C; his record was 33 C, set in 1981. Gillammatched his record from 1989 with 34.4 C.

The weather agency warns Manitobans to watch for heat-related illnesses and stay away from sunlight, drink plenty of fresh water to seek shade or air conditioning.

Cooling stations open

The city of Winnipeg and community groups have opened cooling stations and provide water.

Anishiative, Main Street Project and CommUnity 204 opened a mall this week at 44 Martha St.

“The community has been a big help so far,” said River Nepinak-Fontaine, who helped organize the effort.

“It actually gave me a tear in the eye, seeing how our community got up and came to bring us water, to bring us sunscreen, to bring everything we can to help as many people as we can. “

People are able to use the shade and get food and water at the station at 44 Martha St. in Winnipeg. (Travis Golby / CBC)

Nepinak-Fontainesaid volunteers set up tents, lit a sacred fire, and offered to rub anyone passing by. People can also get food, water and other supplies.

“They need help as much as they can,” he told people in need.

“I had someone who went barefoot yesterday and I did my mission that day to provide them with a pair of shoes.”

The city has opened the main floor of the town hall while a cooling center and has set up a water tent in Central Park.

Emergency management coordinator Lisa Gilmour said the town hall area is important to the area.

“We tried to look at areas where we know there are not many open now,” she said. There are people in the area who do not have access to any other space to cool off, she said.

Gilmour said the city has also partnered with several community centers in Winnipegto to act as neighborhood cooling areas. They include the Westdale Community Center, the Dance Gardens Community Club, the South Transcona Community Center and the Norberry-Glenlee Community Center, the city said.

Alsht is also housed in the drinking water tank at the Broadway Neighborhood Center, the Spence Neighborhood Association, the Rescue Army on Henry Avenue, and the Bear Clan Patrol headquarters on Selkirk Avenue.

All libraries will also have bottled water during regular hours, the city said.

Winnipeggerssizzling for strategists

Spray bottles, spray pads and shadow search are among the heat solutions that young and old people in Winnipeg were using to try and stay cool on Friday.

“I’m been burning really hot for me,” said Savannah Hogue, 9. She chose to relax on a city cushion on Friday but said she would have gone out to swim in Birds Hill Park. and Winnipeg Beach in recent days

Fred Cameron chewed a bottle of water in the air to show how it reaches.

“It simply came to our notice then.[I] try to avoid sunlight at all times “.

Fred Cameron shows a spray bottle he carries to help keep it as cool as possible. (CBC)

Roommates Gemma Martinez and Tijana Alouska said they would spend most of their time in the shade in a park near their Corydon apartment without air conditioning.

No one could remember it being so hot in Winnipeg before. Everyone said despite this, they were still going out to a skate town park, one with a fresh water reservoir provided by the town.

Cameron joked that he had a solution for Saturday, when the mercury is expected to rise even higher.

“I’ll just give up on nothing,” he laughed. “It will be hot.”