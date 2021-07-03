International
Calls for Roman Catholics to boycott Sunday Mass spread beyond Saskatchewan
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details
Percy Miller stopped during his walk in downtown Saskatoon on Friday morning to see signs, children’s shoes and red handprints on the doors of St. Paul’s Co-Cathedral, a Roman Catholic church.
Miller, a member of the Shoal Lake Cree Nation, said he is saddened by the recent revelations of more than 1,000 unmarked graves at residential school sites in Kamloops, BC, Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan and elsewhere.
He said the Catholic Church should do the right thing and pay the full $ 25 million promised to residential school survivors in 2005 as part of a solution. So far, only $ 4 million has been raised by churches across the country. Church lawyers argued in 2016 that their deal forced only them to make the “best efforts,” so a judge ruled they could stop the money collection.
When asked about the growing calls for Catholics to boycott the move this Sunday, Miller shrugged and said he was not optimistic.
“It would be nice, just show that they support indigenous people,” said Miller, who has several family members forced to attend boarding schools. “It depends on them. But you know, it’s what it is.”
Parishioners can be ‘greatest champions’
Head of the Federation of Soviet Nations Authorities Bobby Cameron, Head of the Nation Kinistin Saulteaux Felix Thomas and others urge Catholics to stay home this Sunday and every Sunday, until money is paid to help the survivors.
They also want the church to release all residential school documents and Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for the church’s role in the operation of the schools, as stated in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls for action.
“They can still pray at home in silence. That would send a strong message,” Cameron said.
Thomas said survivors need everyone to fight for them.
“We need more champions. The biggest champions in this could be the congregation. This is something they can do, show that solidarity and not show up at church on Sunday,” Thomas said last month.
Other indigenous leaders agree.
“Catholics should stay home and wash their moral compass,” said Okanagan Indian Gang Chief Byron Louis. “This [boycott]the message would be raised to the bishops, the archbishops and then, up, up through the layers. “
Louis said it is upsetting that church officials are declaring that they have no money for survivors as they build and renovate churches across Canada.
“Is that what Jesus would do?” he said.
Louis said his other region bosses feel the same way. The British Columbia Indian Chiefs Association issued a statement this week that included calls that I had to pay the remaining $ 21 million to the survivors.
Louis said he also plans to file a motion to remove the $ 17,000 annual subsidy from his First Nationgives to the local Catholic diocese for church maintenance and repair.
It is not clear whether the bishops intend to raise more money
Andre Bear, a law student at the University of Saskatchewan First Nations who spoke at the events in the orange shirt supporting survivors in downtown Saskatoon on Thursday, said the main focus should remain on the federal government.
But Bear said Catholics could make a big difference.
“I know it should be treated for them, hard to accept that their church participated in the genocide,” he said.
“If they want to stay with us, do it right, that would be welcome.”
In a statement posted by email to CBC News on Friday afternoon, an official with the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said it was unclear whether the bishops intended to revive efforts to raise the remaining $ 21 million.
“The bishops of Canada have worked very closely with indigenous peoples and communities on many levels. There is a genuine willingness to look together at the options and priorities so that every action taken, every commitment made on this collaborative journey corresponds to “truly with the needs and desires of the indigenous peoples with whom they work,” the statement read.
In downtown Saskatoon on Friday, in a park just 100 feet from the co-cathedral, Nancy Greyeyes and her friends took teepeee and other tents set up for the July 1 event.
“It’s a monolithic thing,” she told the Catholic Church. “But they can start to change it from within. Don’t just say sorry. Do something to make it right.”
Assistance is available to anyone affected by their experience in residential schools and those encouraged by recent reports.
Online set up a National Crisis Line at the Indian Housing School to provide support for alumni and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.
