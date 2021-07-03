International
Michael Gove and Sarah Vine will divorce after they left | Michael Gove
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and journalist Sarah Vine have announced their separation after 20 years of marriage and are in the process of divorcing.
In a joint statement issued Friday, the couple said they remained close friends and would continue to support their two children, but wanted privacy and would not comment further.
Gove, who is also the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Vine, a Daily Mail columnist, met in 1999 and got married in 2001. A friend of the high-profile couple told PA Media that they had been away for two years. last, but it was a completely friendly separation and there is no other involved.
Vine, who is the godmother of one of the children of David and Samantha Camerons, raised eyebrows last week when she wrote about how Matt Hancocks resigned as health secretary after having an affair with his advisor and broke Covid rules with someone outside the home. his or bubble before it was allowed showed that life in Westminster could create a wedge between partners.
She praised Camerons’ commitment to each other, saying that whenever he seemed in danger of leaving over a cloud of self-importance (usually after a few glasses of wine), she would bring him back to earth.
Westminster is a place of innumerable attractions for the politician seeking refuge from his home life, Vine continued, adding that because power is an aphrodisiac, it was possible to understand how you can move on from happy marriage to the kind of the person who gets caught so unfortunate on CCTV.
She added: The problem with the woman who has known you since before you were king of the world is that she sees through your facade and that there were some politicians who could leave power and others who would compromise everything for her sake
Westminster changes people, Vine said, commenting on how the wives of older politicians are still more or less the same person they were when they got married, but their husbands sometimes were not.
Climbing up the Westminsters ’fat pillar changes a person, she wrote. And when someone changes, they ask for something new from a partner. Namely, someone who is as courtesan as a friend, one who understands their brilliance and, most importantly, has personally invested in it.
Not someone who thinks it all is a monumental annoyance and wishes they would have a proper job that does not involve people teasing cameras on your face and commenting on your poor choice of footwear. The in-depth look caused a stir among some commentators.
Gove was among those agreed to take over from Hancock, but Sajid Javid was appointed. Hancock said he did not want his personal affairs to distract attention, apologized for breaking Covid rules, and said he needed to be with my kids at this time.
Samantha Camerons sister Emily Sheffield, editor of the Evening Standard, said she was sad to hear of the divorce. Any family separation is difficult for everyone involved, she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/02/michael-gove-and-wife-sarah-vine-to-divorce
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
