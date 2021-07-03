Southwest Airlines Cancels Dozens of Weather Flights at Denver International Airport – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS4) – Southwest Airlines on Friday canceled dozens of flights at Denver International Airport in anticipation of strong storms in the afternoon. The airline issued an apology to them, their fourth of July travel plans being affected by the cancellations. “Based on the forecast for hurricane potential around Denver and the storm systems affecting other parts of the country today, combined with various air traffic control initiatives, we have made the decision to actively cancel some flights today. Southlines Airlines spokesman Dan Landson. Landson said more than 3,400 flights were scheduled across the Southwest network on Friday. At noon flydenver.com reported a total of 35 Southwest flights canceled at DIA. RELATED: cx “We apologize to our customers for the delays and hope to get them to their destinations as soon as possible,” Landson said. Additional resources FlightAware.com constantly monitors flight delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the DEN airport code and is known to Colorado locals as the DIA. Get current information about DEN flights to fluturimi.com. Visit the DIA website at flydenver.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/07/02/southwest-airlines-cancels-dozens-flights-denver-international-airport-weather-storms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos