International
Hurricane Elsa speeding across the Caribbean toward the Greater Antilles, threatening Florida | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles
- Hurricane Elsa is speeding across the Caribbean.
- Elsa is expected to bring heavy rain and harmful winds to the Greater Antilles.
- Its future in terms of potential U.S. influence remains very uncertain next week.
Hurricane Elsa is now flowing across the Caribbean toward the Greater Antilles, then potentially toward Florida. Residents of the Caribbean and Florida should follow Elsa’s progress closely over the holiday weekend.
(MORE: Follow Hurricane Elsa Here)
Elsa brought hurricane force eruptions to Barbados and St. Lucia on Friday morning. A steady wind of 74 mph and an explosion of 86 mph was measured in Barbados early Friday. A wind gust of 79 mph was reported in St. Lucia.
Elsa is now in the eastern Caribbean less than 400 miles southeast of the Dominican Republic and is rapidly moving through the Northern Caribbean. Rain and wind will spread to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by early Saturday.
Elsa is fast following west with 25-30 mph. The fast forward speed should limit the total rainfall, but it does not seem to be affecting the storm intensity much. The storm intensified rapidly from Thursday to Friday, but has since weakened modestly.
Current alerts
A hurricane warning has also been posted for southern Haiti and part of the Dominican Republic, where hurricane conditions are likely until late Saturday. A hurricane warning has been issued for Jamaica, meaning hurricane conditions are expected Sunday for the island. A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are possible and are usually released 36 hours before the tropical storm force winds begin.
A hurricane hour has been released for parts of eastern and southern Cuba.
A tropical storm warning has also been issued for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and parts of Haiti where tropical storm conditions are expected on Saturday.
A tropical storm clock has been released for parts of the Cayman Islands.
Forecast details
Elsa will continue to move west-northwest along Bermuda’s Southern High Suburbs this weekend. Some slight strengthening is possible on Saturday.
By late Saturday, this will place Elsa near Hispaniola.
A major storm will raise water levels by 2 to 4 meters above normal tidal levels in areas of terrestrial winds and along the southern coast of Hispaniola.
Prepare for the storm with these essentials (SPONSORED)
Up to 15 inches of rain can fall in the southern parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with most of the southern parts of the country taking 4 to 8 inches. This can lead to isolated fire floods and landslides. That said, the fast forward speed of the system will limit the threat of rainfall that might otherwise be greater.
Elsa will then move through the central and western Caribbean on Sunday and Monday, interacting with Jamaica and Cuba.
Up to 15 inches of rain can fall in Jamaica, with most of the southern parts of the country taking 4 to 8 inches. A storm surge of up to 3 meters is possible in Jamaica.
Further west, in Cuba and the Cayman Islands, heavy rain and a storm are expected to arrive late Sunday through Monday. These islands can expect rainfall of 5 to 10 inches and, in Cuba, a storm of 4 to 6 meters is possible.
Forecast uncertainty
Florida and the Eastern Gulf of Mexico have been included in the long-range forecast path by the NHC, however, it is not certain what, if any, impacts they may bring to these areas early next week.
This is because there are some important predictive factors that should not yet be taken into account once this system is introduced in the Caribbean that will affect its future.
One of them is how much ground interaction there will be with Hispaniola, Jamaica and / or Cuba to weaken this system over the holiday weekend. Excessive ground interaction can ruin Elsa enough and prevent her from staying untouched beyond the Caribbean.
Elsa’s fairly rapid movement west may also prevent her from strengthening very quickly in the short term as she crosses the Caribbean.
Another big uncertainty is when and how sharp the system is expected to reach the Bermuda High edge that is pushing Elsa west. When Elsa reaches that edge, she will make a northwest turn at a point later this weekend and early next week. A faster forward speed in the near term means that this turnaround will also return sooner.
The range of results extends from a faster, steeper turn northwest then north then northeast, recovering well on the southeast shores in a much smoother, more subtle, late northwest turn into the Gulf of Mexico.
(MORE: What to expect from hurricane season in July)
If Elsa heads to Florida, later Monday or Tuesday appears to be the earliest this system could affect parts of South Florida. For now, Elsa is expected to increase the amount of storm activity in Florida during this time.
Check back on weather.com for updates in the coming days as forecast uncertainty has narrowed.
The earliest formation of the Fifth Storm named
Elsa is the earliest formation of the fifth Atlantic-named hurricane recorded in the satellite era (since 1966). The old record was held by Edouard, which took place a year ago on the evening of July 5th.
The name Elsa is new to the list of rotating names used this season. This year’s list was last used in 2015, but Erika was the “E” storm that year.
Erika retired after causing deadly and devastating floods on the Caribbean island of Dominica. Elsa replaced him.
The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.
Sources
2/ https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2021-07-02-tropical-storm-elsa-forecast-warnings-caribbean-united-states
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]