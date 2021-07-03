Hurricane Elsa speeding across the Caribbean toward the Greater Antilles, threatening Florida | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Hurricane Elsa is speeding across the Caribbean.

Elsa is expected to bring heavy rain and harmful winds to the Greater Antilles.

Its future in terms of potential U.S. influence remains very uncertain next week. Hurricane Elsa is now flowing across the Caribbean toward the Greater Antilles, then potentially toward Florida. Residents of the Caribbean and Florida should follow Elsa’s progress closely over the holiday weekend.

(MORE: Follow Hurricane Elsa Here)

Elsa brought hurricane force eruptions to Barbados and St. Lucia on Friday morning. A steady wind of 74 mph and an explosion of 86 mph was measured in Barbados early Friday. A wind gust of 79 mph was reported in St. Lucia.

Elsa is now in the eastern Caribbean less than 400 miles southeast of the Dominican Republic and is rapidly moving through the Northern Caribbean. Rain and wind will spread to Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by early Saturday.

Elsa is fast following west with 25-30 mph. The fast forward speed should limit the total rainfall, but it does not seem to be affecting the storm intensity much. The storm intensified rapidly from Thursday to Friday, but has since weakened modestly.

Current satellite and wind field (The orange circle indicates the magnitude of the system’s tropical storm winds (at least 39 mph). The purple circle indicates the degree of hurricane-force winds (at least 74 mph), according to the National Hurricane Center.)

Current alerts

A hurricane warning has also been posted for southern Haiti and part of the Dominican Republic, where hurricane conditions are likely until late Saturday. A hurricane warning has been issued for Jamaica, meaning hurricane conditions are expected Sunday for the island. A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are possible and are usually released 36 hours before the tropical storm force winds begin.

A hurricane hour has been released for parts of eastern and southern Cuba.

A tropical storm warning has also been issued for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and parts of Haiti where tropical storm conditions are expected on Saturday.

A tropical storm clock has been released for parts of the Cayman Islands.

(An hour is issued when tropical storm or hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours. A warning is issued when those conditions are expected within 36 hours.)

Forecast details

Elsa will continue to move west-northwest along Bermuda’s Southern High Suburbs this weekend. Some slight strengthening is possible on Saturday.

By late Saturday, this will place Elsa near Hispaniola.

A major storm will raise water levels by 2 to 4 meters above normal tidal levels in areas of terrestrial winds and along the southern coast of Hispaniola.

Prepare for the storm with these essentials (SPONSORED)

Up to 15 inches of rain can fall in the southern parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with most of the southern parts of the country taking 4 to 8 inches. This can lead to isolated fire floods and landslides. That said, the fast forward speed of the system will limit the threat of rainfall that might otherwise be greater.

Current status and forecast path (The red shadow area indicates the possible path of the center of the tropical cyclone. Importers It is important to note that impacts (especially heavy rain, high browsing, coastal flooding, winds) with each tropical cyclone usually spread beyond its forecast path. .)

Elsa will then move through the central and western Caribbean on Sunday and Monday, interacting with Jamaica and Cuba.

Up to 15 inches of rain can fall in Jamaica, with most of the southern parts of the country taking 4 to 8 inches. A storm surge of up to 3 meters is possible in Jamaica.

(Higher local quantities are possible.)

Further west, in Cuba and the Cayman Islands, heavy rain and a storm are expected to arrive late Sunday through Monday. These islands can expect rainfall of 5 to 10 inches and, in Cuba, a storm of 4 to 6 meters is possible.

Forecast uncertainty

Florida and the Eastern Gulf of Mexico have been included in the long-range forecast path by the NHC, however, it is not certain what, if any, impacts they may bring to these areas early next week.

This is because there are some important predictive factors that should not yet be taken into account once this system is introduced in the Caribbean that will affect its future.

One of them is how much ground interaction there will be with Hispaniola, Jamaica and / or Cuba to weaken this system over the holiday weekend. Excessive ground interaction can ruin Elsa enough and prevent her from staying untouched beyond the Caribbean.

Elsa’s fairly rapid movement west may also prevent her from strengthening very quickly in the short term as she crosses the Caribbean.

Another big uncertainty is when and how sharp the system is expected to reach the Bermuda High edge that is pushing Elsa west. When Elsa reaches that edge, she will make a northwest turn at a point later this weekend and early next week. A faster forward speed in the near term means that this turnaround will also return sooner.

The range of results extends from a faster, steeper turn northwest then north then northeast, recovering well on the southeast shores in a much smoother, more subtle, late northwest turn into the Gulf of Mexico.

(MORE: What to expect from hurricane season in July)

If Elsa heads to Florida, later Monday or Tuesday appears to be the earliest this system could affect parts of South Florida. For now, Elsa is expected to increase the amount of storm activity in Florida during this time.

Check back on weather.com for updates in the coming days as forecast uncertainty has narrowed.

The earliest formation of the Fifth Storm named

Elsa is the earliest formation of the fifth Atlantic-named hurricane recorded in the satellite era (since 1966). The old record was held by Edouard, which took place a year ago on the evening of July 5th.

The name Elsa is new to the list of rotating names used this season. This year’s list was last used in 2015, but Erika was the “E” storm that year.

Erika retired after causing deadly and devastating floods on the Caribbean island of Dominica. Elsa replaced him.

The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.