The map you know is probably wrong.

Indeed, any map you know is probably wrong in some way, especially since 75% of the world’s territories face ongoing international disputes over their borders, according to Book of World Facts.

You can never hear about some of these odds as well Canada and the US have never set maritime boundaries on Northwest Passage. But you will probably never be able to avoid hearing about other disputes like the conflict between Israel and Palestine that escalated into a war last month.

In disputes, the maps are not neutral. Exactly for this India is suing Twitter for treason. Twitter showed a map of India with the disputed Kashmir region as a separate country and India is not happy, according to Guardian.

Lines on the map often carry political stances and carry social consequences for both those living in the country and those looking at the map.

While maps are unquestionably useful for showing the world around us, they are unequivocally one-sided as cartography is as subjective as any other artistic endeavor, writes the art historian Nicole De Armandi. Maps can measure lands incorrectly, orient the hemisphere arbitrarily, or show boundaries statically. It affects our understanding of the meaning, authority, and stability of the countries around us.

Despite their seemingly ordinary nature, maps are controversial, often controversial documents that affect daily life in tangible ways, writes anthropology professor Sarah Kurnick in it last letter on Mayan maps published in the diary Maya Anthropological Archeology.

With such important implications, we must keep in mind: What are our maps that tell us about the world around us? Do we agree with what they show?

The shared map you see

In the US, the most common and popular map that decorates classroom walls is the Mercator Design Map, for National Geographic. Developed by Gerard Manley in 1569, the map revolutionized cartography with a simple idea: wrap a piece of paper around a globe, imagine lands projected on paper, and then draw them, Vox explains.

The Mercators map showed the longitude and latitude lines at 90 degree angles, the first to do so, and helped sailors improve their navigation. The same method used by Mercator continues today and even supports Google Maps, CNN reported.

And the map looks pretty familiar:

However, just because the Mercator map is popular does not mean that it is completely accurate.

People tend to get maps of face value, Matthew Edney, a professor and researcher of cartographic history in University of Southern Maine and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explained to Deseret News.

The Mercators map distorts the actual size of the lands, overloading them near the North and South poles, reports National Geographic. On the Mercators map, Greenland and South America appear almost the same size, but South America actually is eight times larger Similarly, North America looks much larger than Africa when the opposite is true. Africa is larger than the US, Canada and China together.

Misrepresentations like these have wider consequences, in terms of consequences. The way countries are presented on a map affects our perception of those countries themselves, reports the Borgen Project. This phenomenon is known as map bias.

What is map bias and why does it matter?

Maps are essentially prone to errors because they take up three-dimensional space and represent it two-dimensionally. Design requires cartographers to decide how to represent the world, leading to one-sided maps. For example, if a cartographer finds a more important place, they can place it in the center or pull it larger.

In his research with Cartography History Project, Edney, a professor of cartographic history, said he learned to ask why maps were made and what cultural, social and instrumental value they have.

Sometimes map bias is easily known as this US map:

This Alaska-US perspective is minimally useful for navigating the continental US However, the map is incredibly useful for understanding two common map biases: size and centrality.

We intuitively associate size and meaning. we psychologically prefer greater stimuli and, the greater the stimuli, we give greater importance. Alaska looks much more significant than the rest of the US when it retreats larger. These size distortions if not resolved could affect our perception of places, says CNN.

Similarly, we intuitively associate centrality and importance, he says Global Citizen. In the previous map, Alaska is literally the center of the universe. Concentration distortions occur more than we think. Some American maps even divide Asia in half put the US in the center, prompting confused discussion in Kuora.

By distorting size and centrality, maps have the potential to affirm power positions, trace certain global networks, and establish hierarchical relationships between nations and continents, writes art historian Nicole De Armendi in her essay. Maps as political agents.

The way you design the world is based on perspectives, Edney said. But there are other ways of thinking and telling what the world is.

Maps are drawn again

Recent maps have attempted to correct misinterpretations on the Mercator map. A project, Gall-Peters Projection Map or Peters Projection Map, comes from the German historian Arno Peters who, in 1974, republished the work of James Gall, a 19th-century Scottish cartographer. This map tries to show the lands in their current relative size, says CNN:

This map uses a method that evenly represents the land area. However, as you adjust the one-sided sizes, shape of continents becomes distorted.

The Mercator map and the Peters map provide two useful visualizations of the world. But really, maps should not look like that.

That depends on the fact that there are different types of maps and they show the world differently, Edney said.

What if, arbitrarily, the map centered around New Zealand? That world map might look something like this:

If we were to use this map in the center of New Zealand, would we see the Eastern and Western hemispheres being the same? Above all, on this map, East is West and West is East.

Or what would the world look like if fish drew a map? To a fish for which water is central, the world might seem like this:

Most likely, none of these will replace the Mercator map any time soon. Still, all these maps have one thing in common: they show the world without borders.

Do we visualize the world as borderless? Certainly not.

Focusing on the correct representation of the physical world, these maps all misrepresent the social and political world. Maps offer more than just a visualization of lands; they also represent a division of countries.

Maps draw boundaries

Maps are not neutral; they are territorial, reports NPR. Maps draw boundaries to divide land into sovereignty. Tall Berlin Conference 1884, a notorious example of border drawing, European colonialists divided Africa into countries without the contribution of any African.

Sometimes, the boundaries drawn on a map will mean nothing to people on earth. In uninhabited or sparsely populated areas, boundaries have less day-to-day impact. As a Belgian farmer who moved the border between Belgium and France when he got upset with the stone marker, as reported by New York Times.

Other times, the boundaries drawn on a map can mean everything to people on earth, especially when that boundary is a disputed line. Like couple at long distance separated by 12 miles and the China-Hong Kong border, reported by CNN.

Contested boundaries are more abundant than we tend to think and than our maps tend to show. Of the 254 territories worldwide, 190 currently have some form of territorial dispute, says Mr. CIA World Fact Book.

Maps show how we use space and arrange space; how we accommodate other people in space or not accommodate other people, says Edney.

And not accommodating other people can become messy and violent, even deadly. The latest war between Israel and Palestine stems from a decades-long border dispute. While the conflict has gathered additional complicated aspects, Israel and Palestine still vehemently oppose the city of Jerusalem and which side of the border it belongs to.

The international community’s preferred solution for Israel and Palestine involves the creation of two separate states, reports Deseret News. However, the creation of these states requires border agreements. So far, this has not happened.

Similarly, Ukraine made headlines during recent international summits as a point of contention between Russia, the US and other Western countries, reports Deseret News. Reason? Disputes over the Crimean peninsula where Russia and Ukraine claim land and refuse to agree on a border.

So how do we draw a map of this region?

Here’s the basic thing: maps are made by people. Maps are not something that just happens, Edney said. People make choices about what to put on maps. The choice to draw or not draw a border has implications that go unnoticed when maps are seen as something that, as Edney said, simply happens.

While maps are useful for showing the world around us, they are unquestionably one-sided. Recognizing these prejudices is the first step to understanding how maps affect our perception of the world.

The next step is to ask questions. When looking at a map, you need to ask questions about how something is represented, Edney explained. What are you designing? Why are you drawing this?

The maps were made for a purpose, Edney said. And you have to understand the purpose of a map because those goals shape the way maps are made and they have to shape the way you read it.