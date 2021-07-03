Eswatini: Dozens killed, tortured, abducted as pro-democracy protests intensify

The Eswatini government has launched a relentless crackdown on human rights in response to pro-democracy protests, with dozens killed and many others tortured, detained or abducted, Amnesty International said today.

The Eswatini government has launched a full-scale frontal attack on human rights in response to ongoing pro-democracy protests. Dozens of people have been killed for daring to demand that their government respect human rights, many of them defenders and human rights activists, said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and South Africa.

We are urging the authorities in Eswatini to abandon this escalating crackdown and ensure that people can exercise their human rights peacefully, allowing them to freely express their views without fear of violent retaliation.

At least 20 people have been confirmed to have been killed by state security forces so far, and six others who took part in the protests are not being considered. At least 150 protesters were hospitalized for injuries, including gunshot wounds received from live ammunition fired by police.

While there have been acts of violence related to the protests, the authorities should have responded in a differentiated and proportionate manner and respect and protect the right to peaceful assembly of those who demonstrate peacefully. Since the protests erupted last month, defenders and human rights activists have been subjected to an orchestrated threatening campaign, including being placed under illegal surveillance by state helicopters hovering over their homes.

Dozens of protesters died at the hands of security forces deployed to quell pro-democracy protests. Police and soldiers used excessive force, including live ammunition, to deal with the protesters.

Amnesty International is aware, from official sources, of the names of more than 20 people who have been killed by state security forces so far, while at least six others are not considered. Some bodies at Dups Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Manzini, have not yet been identified. More than 150 people have been hospitalized and are being treated for gunshot wounds at Mbabane anManzini hospitals.

Amnesty International is calling on the Eswatini authorities to allow independent pathologists and doctors access to those killed and to ensure that they can conduct thorough medical examinations to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Authorities should conduct a prompt, thorough, impartial, independent and transparent investigation into reports of excessive use of force and bring to justice anyone suspected of being responsible in fair trials.

Internet shutdown and victimization of dissent

Since the beginning of the protests, Eswatini authorities have worked with independent telecommunications companies such as the multinational corporation MTN to establish a communication and internet outage to restrict the sharing of information online. Amnesty International is calling for an end to telecommunications disruption, which is a blatant violation of freedom of expression and information.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested and are facing criminal charges, including damaging property and a prison capacity crisis emerging amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities are arming the law to quell dissent, a deliberate attempt to silence calls for human rights reform, Deprose Muchena said.

Background

The protests began last month in the Kingdom of Eswatini, following the mysterious death of 25-year-old law student Thabani Nkomonye in May, allegedly in the hands of police. His body was found in a field in Nhlambeni, about 10 km outside Manzin. Protesters, led by young activists, are demanding reform in a country where political activism has been suppressed for years.

Eswatini is the last absolute monarchy on the African continent, and authorities use repressive laws, including the 1938 Sedition and Subversive Activities Act (SSA Act) and the 2008 Terrorism Suppression Act (STA), to silence critics. Journalists, human rights defenders and political activists have been imprisoned simply for speaking out against this suppression of dissent for many years.