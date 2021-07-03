International
Eswatini: Dozens killed, tortured, abducted as pro-democracy protests intensify
The Eswatini government has launched a relentless crackdown on human rights in response to pro-democracy protests, with dozens killed and many others tortured, detained or abducted, Amnesty International said today.
The Eswatini government has launched a full-scale frontal attack on human rights in response to ongoing pro-democracy protests. Dozens of people have been killed for daring to demand that their government respect human rights
The Eswatini government has launched a full-scale frontal attack on human rights in response to ongoing pro-democracy protests. Dozens of people have been killed for daring to demand that their government respect human rights, many of them defenders and human rights activists, said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and South Africa.
We are urging the authorities in Eswatini to abandon this escalating crackdown and ensure that people can exercise their human rights peacefully, allowing them to freely express their views without fear of violent retaliation.
At least 20 people have been confirmed to have been killed by state security forces so far, and six others who took part in the protests are not being considered. At least 150 protesters were hospitalized for injuries, including gunshot wounds received from live ammunition fired by police.
While there have been acts of violence related to the protests, the authorities should have responded in a differentiated and proportionate manner and respect and protect the right to peaceful assembly of those who demonstrate peacefully. Since the protests erupted last month, defenders and human rights activists have been subjected to an orchestrated threatening campaign, including being placed under illegal surveillance by state helicopters hovering over their homes.
Dozens of protesters died at the hands of security forces deployed to quell pro-democracy protests. Police and soldiers used excessive force, including live ammunition, to deal with the protesters.
Amnesty International is aware, from official sources, of the names of more than 20 people who have been killed by state security forces so far, while at least six others are not considered. Some bodies at Dups Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Manzini, have not yet been identified. More than 150 people have been hospitalized and are being treated for gunshot wounds at Mbabane anManzini hospitals.
Amnesty International is calling on the Eswatini authorities to allow independent pathologists and doctors access to those killed and to ensure that they can conduct thorough medical examinations to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
Authorities should conduct a prompt, thorough, impartial, independent and transparent investigation into reports of excessive use of force and bring to justice anyone suspected of being responsible for a fair trial.
Authorities should conduct a prompt, thorough, impartial, independent and transparent investigation into reports of excessive use of force and bring to justice anyone suspected of being responsible in fair trials.
Internet shutdown and victimization of dissent
Since the beginning of the protests, Eswatini authorities have worked with independent telecommunications companies such as the multinational corporation MTN to establish a communication and internet outage to restrict the sharing of information online. Amnesty International is calling for an end to telecommunications disruption, which is a blatant violation of freedom of expression and information.
Hundreds of protesters have been arrested and are facing criminal charges, including damaging property and a prison capacity crisis emerging amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Authorities are arming the law to quell dissent, a deliberate attempt to silence calls for human rights reform
Authorities are arming the law to quell dissent, a deliberate attempt to silence calls for human rights reform, Deprose Muchena said.
Background
The protests began last month in the Kingdom of Eswatini, following the mysterious death of 25-year-old law student Thabani Nkomonye in May, allegedly in the hands of police. His body was found in a field in Nhlambeni, about 10 km outside Manzin. Protesters, led by young activists, are demanding reform in a country where political activism has been suppressed for years.
Eswatini is the last absolute monarchy on the African continent, and authorities use repressive laws, including the 1938 Sedition and Subversive Activities Act (SSA Act) and the 2008 Terrorism Suppression Act (STA), to silence critics. Journalists, human rights defenders and political activists have been imprisoned simply for speaking out against this suppression of dissent for many years.
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/07/eswatini-dozens-killed-tortured-abducted-as-pro-democracy-protests-intensify/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]