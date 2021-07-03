Byelections and Labor: what can Keir Starmer learn from the results? | working

There have been four unelected elections in the UK within a few months. What do the races and results tell us about the challenges and opportunities facing Keir Starmer and Labor?

Hartlepul

The first real election test of the Starmers prime minister came in May. An unexpected contest was called when current Labor MP Mike Hill left due to a sexual harassment investigation and the Northern Tories were excited at the chance to extend their march into Red Wall territory.

Although Hartlepool had always voted Labor, it came close to throwing the Conservative ahead and backing the permit in the 2016 referendum with 69.6%. And when Paul Williams, a former MP and ardent resident, was elected as Labors candidate, morale sank among some in the party. He lost the by-election with 28.7% of the vote. The absence of a Brexit party candidate partly helped unify the right-wing vote, projecting Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer into the Commons.

The large white working-class population in Hartlepools was iconic of the kind of seats Keir Starmer had decided to win or at least remain on the long side towards a parliamentary majority. He spent months trying to get voters who quit their jobs in 2019, trying to rebuild the party as a more patriotic party and harmonizing with the public on cultural issues.

Boris Johnson and newly elected MP Jill Mortimer in Hartlepool, County Durham. Photos: Owen Humphreys / PA

The partial election was also partly a test of how much voters had moved out of the break and remained as mistakes. Election expert Prof John Curtice said that although more than a year had passed since the UK left the EU, the issue remained salient to some voters and was partly why Labor was crucified in Hartlepool. If you think you can remember Brexit without people voting for it, think again, he said, calling the Workers’ effort to make it less effective.

Curtice also said that as a former lawyer, Starmer was used to speaking with a review written by someone else. A political leader should write their summary and he has not yet shown that he has the ability to do it, Curtice said. Harrying the government in power only takes you so far. People do not think that the Labor Party has got enough vision if they do not start defining some broader policy positions.

Airdrie and Shotts

The first test of workers’ choice in Scotland came a week later, when SNP MP Neil Gray rose to join the Scottish Parliament. Airdrie and Shotts, a reversible marginal safe haven that Labor came within 200 votes from the takeover in 2017, was not only a test for Starmer but also for the new Scottish Labor leader, Anas Sarwar. Labor, having just lost two seats at Holyrood, had clearly failed to make the quick comeback he had hoped for.

SNPs Anum Qaisar-Javed, winner of the Airdrie and Shotts elections in May 202. Photos: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

The Gray successor was the SNPs Anum Qaisar-Javed, who received 46.4% of the vote for the Labor candidates 38.4%. But an increase in the share of votes by 6.5 percentage points from the last time that made Sarwar declare that Labor is back on the field.

The race largely went unnoticed, however, due to the Scottish Parliament elections last week. It was also a kind of leading Labor electorate to regain if they were to have a strong chance of re-establishing their base in Scotland, as were Airdrie and Shotts when represented by a former Scottish secretary and Home Secretary. It remains an essential challenge for the party to change the election to red.

Chesham and Amersham

It was the Conservatives ’turn for a political concern when one of the most genuine blue countries in England changed allegiance. While Labor had clashed with the Lib Dems for second place in decades, there was no close fight this time.

The by-election was called when Tory Dame MP Cheryl Gillan died. A relatively straightforward campaign was expected by most, but as election day approached, trust among the Lib Demas that they were by one chance increased. When Lib Dem leader Ed Davey delivered a victory speech, he brought a yellow hammer to destroy the wall of hastily collected blue boxes to celebrate Sarah Green’s victory.

Labor dropped to fourth place and lost its deposit with only 1.6% of the vote. The party made little effort to appreciate the Lib Dems much.

Lib Dem MP for Chesham and Amersham, Sarah Green, with party chairman Sir Ed Davey. Photos: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Here a whole different set of factors was at play: HS2, planned to go through the Buckinghamshire rural constituency, and the prime ministers controversial planning reforms. Some Conservatives also feared that government concentrations in leveling other parts of the country would mean less investment for their constituencies and felt that voters in more liberal and affluent countries were less in love with Johnson as a leader.

But Labors performance still raised questions for Starmer. As the success of parties in big cities boosted in local elections a month ago, it faces the challenge of capturing disgruntled middle classes in more rural areas who are increasingly pushed by Johnsons moral and social policy stances . The relatively invisible presence of workers in the run-off election may encourage them all but stay away from Lib Demas in other countries where they feel their chances of defeating the Conservatives are significantly lower.

Martin Baxter, the founder of the Electoral College, said the Conservatives had done very well in consolidating the center-right vote, but the center-left remained divided and therefore would probably win fewer seats in the next general election.

Batley and Spen

From the election so far, this was the one for which Labor faced the most internal criticism. When the sitting MP, Tracy Brabin, left to become the mayor of West Yorkshire, some party figures wondered why Brabin was no longer discouraged from changing roles.

The candidate chosen was Kim Leadbeater, the sister of the countries that killed MP Jo Cox. She faced a major battle when George Galloway declared his intention to run. In a country with a large Muslim population, Galloway tried to take advantage of Labors’ stance on Palestine and hold a referendum vote on the party leader, with placards proclaiming Starmer out. Labor managed to hold the seats with only 323 votes, with the Conservatives narrowly coming in second and Galloway third with 21.9%.

The result highlighted the challenge that Starmer could face by attracting Muslim voters to a particularly poignant issue given the possible next election that Labor could face. Robert Hayward, a Tory colleague and poll expert, said the Galloways campaign was aimed primarily at ethnic minorities and was presented as an alternative to Labor and the Tories.

He said the Conservatives had the best chance they would get but the opening of Covid vaccines seemed to be fading and voters’ attention was turning to other issues. The workers still had big issues nationally, but the best lesson they could learn from Leadbeaters performance was to choose a local favorite candidate and you have the opportunity to sell a message.