Trudeau denounces church burnings, vandalism in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday denounced the burning and vandalism of Catholic churches following the unveiling of unmarked graves and former schools for indigenous children.

Several Catholic churches have been destroyed or damaged recently by fires following the discovery of more than 1,100 unmarked graves on the sites of three former church-run residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan that generations of indigenous children were forced to attend.

The nation also saw a series of Canada Day attacks on statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and other historical figures.

Trudeau, himself a Catholic, said he understands the anger many people feel towards the federal government and the Catholic church. The government has apologized to the schools and Trudeau has also called on Pope Francis to make an official apology.

It is real and it is completely understandable given the embarrassing story of which we are becoming more aware, he said at a press conference.

I can not help but think that the burning of churches is actually depriving people in need of grief, healing and grief from places where they can grieve, reflect and seek support.

On Thursday, statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II at the base of the Manitoba legislature were tied with ropes and pulled by a crowd.

The statue of Queen Victoria was covered in red paint and its base had red traces on it. On the stairs behind the statue were hundreds of small shoes, placed there to recognize the children who went to residential schools.

Arlen Dumas, the grand chairman of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs, was at a special event at the time, but said he was shocked by what happened.

“I personally would not have attended it,” he said, though he added, mind you, it has been a very encouraging time in recent weeks.

“It’s unfortunate that they chose to express themselves in the way they did. “But in fact it is a symbol of the fact that there are many injured and that there is a lot of frustration and anger with the way things have happened,” Dumas said.

Prime Minister Brian Pallister called vandalism a major obstacle for those working towards true reconciliation.

Those who commit acts of violence will be actively prosecuted in the courts. “All leaders in Manitoba must strongly condemn acts of violence and vandalism, and at the same time, we must unite to significantly advance reconciliation,” he said in a statement.

In other incidents on Canada Day, a statue of Queen Victoria in Kitchener, Ontario, was covered in red paint.

In Victoria, British Columbia, a statue of Captain James Cook was dismantled and dumped in port. The statue was replaced with a wooden cut of a red dress, a symbol representing murdered and missing indigenous women, and its base was painted with red handprints.

In St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, two prominent buildings and a statue dedicated to the local police force were vandalized with bright red paint.

Earlier this week, a First Nations group in British Columbia said it had used radars penetrating the ground to find 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site near a former settlement near Cranbrook, 525 miles east of Vancouver.

This followed reports of similar mass finds at two other church-run schools, one of more than 600 unmarked graves south of Saskatchewan and another of 215 bodies in British Columbia.

About 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools, which operated for more than 120 years in Canada. More than 60 percent of schools were run by the Catholic Church.

