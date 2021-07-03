Canada hunts for survivors of a fire that devastated a small townExBulletin





Approximately 1,000 residents of Lyton had to flee their homes with just a few minutes notice on Wednesday evening after suffering the day before below a record high of 121.2 Fahrenheit (49.6 Celsius). Officials said it was unclear if anyone remained in the village 95 miles (150 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver because of a lack of cellular service and because it was unsafe to enter most of the area.

Darryl Dyck / Canadian Press through AP “We know there are some people who do not count,” said Mike Farnworth, the provincial public safety minister, though he said the Royal Canadian Police and Red Cross were working to find people. The area’s main wire provider, Telus Corp., said Friday it has deployed emergency communications equipment to help authorities and emergency crews deal with fires. Meanwhile, a woman who escaped the fire said she did not even have time to put on her shoes before escaping. The Canadian Press reported that Noeleen McQuary-Budde said her husband left the house and returned a few moments later, shouting that a fire was on them and they had to leave. She said black smoke was pouring into the main road of the village and the fire seemed to be coming from all directions as they were leaving the city with 11 other people gathered in the back of their van. “The whole Litton village climbed inside I mean 10 minutes,” she said. “We were watching it burn and just thanking the Creator for coming out.” The couple spent the night on the grounds of a recreation center in nearby Lillooet with their 120-pound (55-pound) dog, Daisy. In Ottawa, Trudeau vowed that the federal government would “help rebuild and help people get through this.” Trudeau said he had spoken with British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan and John Haugen, interim chief of Lytton First Nation, and had planned to convene an emergency response team. Another fire threat in Kamloops, 220 miles (355 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver, forced an evacuation of about 200 people Thursday night, but officials said they could return on Friday. Kamloops also recorded his temperature record this week of 117 Fahrenheit, (47.3 Celsius) but it had cooled to around 90 (32) on Friday. “I can not imagine what firefighters are going through working in these conditions,” said Noelle Kekula, a fire information officer with the British Columbia Fire Service. “We are ready for a real battle.” The Wildfire Fire Service said at least 106 fires are burning across the province, including dozens that started within just the last two days.

