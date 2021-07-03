Landslide in Japan: About 20 people missing in Atami city





Images posted on social media showed the strong slip of black mud knocking down a mountain, including houses and infrastructure while the locals looked terrified.

The giant landslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. local time, came after parts of the region were hit by torrential rain.

Police and firefighters have been searching for the missing and prefecture officials have sought help from the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

As of 2 p.m. local time, about 2,830 households in the city were without power, according to the Tokyo Electric Company.

The government has set up a task force to respond to the disaster and gather information as heavy rains cover areas along the Pacific coast in central and eastern Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his condolences landslide victims and stressed that members of the police, fire department service, Japan Coast Guard and Japan Self-Defense Forces were doing their best to save lives, rescue people and assist in evacuations. Heita Kawakatsu, the governor of Shizuoka prefecture, expressed “his deepest sympathies” for those affected by the landslide “those who have been forced to evacuate,” he told a news conference Saturday. Kawakatsu warned that more rain is expected and said residents should be wary of further landslides. “There are many places where land is free, so please evacuate from dangerous places, listen to information from town and city and make sure you and your family are safe,” he said. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a message of support for the Japanese government on Twitter on Saturday , saying the Taiwanese people “were shocked and extremely saddened by the news footage that was broadcast. If Japan needs it, we are ready to provide assistance.” So far, evacuation orders have been issued to people in areas around Tokyo, as well as in Shizuoka and Aichi prefectures, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK. Authorities have issued landslide warnings for parts of Shizuoka, Kanagawa, Chiba and Yamanashi prefectures, NHK reported. The rain front is expected to move toward the Sea of ​​Japan coast over the weekend, with areas along the coast forecast torrential rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which also warned of landslides and flooding in the lowlands. Japan is prone to landslides, averaging up to 1,500 landslides a year over the past decade – an increase of almost 50% compared to the previous 10 years, according to a 2020 Japanese government report Flood disasters, like landslides, are a traditional but serious danger to the country. This is because half of the Japanese population and 75% of the country’s wealth is concentrated in flood-prone areas, according to experts “Japan has a set of risk factors that lead to landslides. For example, it is prone because of its mountainous terrain and many places where the earth is volcanic ash, which is not so strong,” seismologist Robert Geller , the first professor at the University of Tokyo, told CNN. An increase in rainfall due to global warming is increasing the risk of destructive mud slides. “Global warming is making things worse and is increasing the frequency of rainfall that can cause harmful landslides,” Geller added. “The rainy season will last another week or 10 days. Due to global warming, we are probably getting more rainfall now than usual.”

CNN Larry Registry contributed to this report.

CNN Larry Registry contributed to this report.

