International Field News: China





In order for China to achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060, massive investments in solar, wind and hydrogen technologies will be needed. The amount is estimated to be in the range of $ 340 billion a year for the next 10 years and $ 600 billion a year for the next 30 years. This will create massive demand for technologies associated with green energy production, transportation, construction and production. For some background and highlights, read on. At the 75th UN Conference last September, China announced that it would adopt stronger policies and measures to begin reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 (the peak of carbon) and strive to achieve neutrality. carbon by 2060. Later, in December, at the Labor Conference, the government issued a statement that they would provide support to industries that had favorable conditions to reach the peak emission date ahead of the 2030 target. China sees two ways to reduce carbon emissions and achieve a carbon neutral state. The first, of course, is to reduce the use of fossil fuels and the second is to promote technological advances in clean energy, such as photovoltaics, wind and hydrogen. The conversion of fossil energy into clean energy will bring new development opportunities and change the economic structure of the country. China sees “green production” as a key factor in achieving carbon neutrality. According to data from China’s Carbon Accounting Database, carbon emissions from energy-producing industries such as steel, cement, petrochemicals and non-ferrous metals accounted for 36% of national carbon emissions in 2017. For these industries, technological innovation is the key, which usually takes a long time and requires a large amount of capital investment. Among these technologies, photovoltaics is the field of clean energy with the largest degree of investment. China believes that photovoltaics and energy conservation will be the most important way to achieve carbon neutrality in the energy sector. It is estimated that by 2060, the cumulative installed capacity of photovoltaics in China could reach 9,500 GW, which is 40 times more than the current capacity, and the annual demand for photovoltaics will reach 700 GW, which is about 20 times more greater than the current demand. The power of hydrogen will also see a tremendous increase. China International Capital Corp. (CICC) estimates that by 2060, 8% of China’s energy consumption structure will be supported by green hydrogen. In the next 40 years, cumulative investments in the field of green hydrogen could reach $ 462 billion. The CICC also estimated that by 2060, clean energy, including photovoltaics, wind power, hydropower and nuclear power, will account for 70% of China’s energy consumption structure, a 54% increase from 2020. The carbon peak and carbon neutrality strategies in China will bring unprecedented green investment demands and great opportunities in the coming decades. To achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, it is estimated that $ 21 trillion in green investment will be needed. Annual investment demand for the first 10 years is $ 338 billion a year, and $ 600 billion a year for the next 30 years. In terms of different industries, the demand for green investments in electricity generation, transportation and construction will be the largest. Green investment mainly includes investments required for existing carbon-free technologies, carbon reduction updates of old equipment and innovative carbon reduction technologies corresponding to the expansion of production capacity.

