International
The military ready to help fight the fires of our wind, as suppliers promise further responses
Canada’s public safety minister says discussions with British Columbia officials about a federal response to fires in the province are ongoing, but the defense minister says the military is mobilizing to help where needed.
National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Friday that additional resources are being diverted to a tactical base in Edmonton to assist fire needs across the western region, including 350 military personnel.
A Hercules aircraft to transport equipment and personnel, as well as two Chinook helicopters to join an existing helicopter fleet for firefighters and, if necessary, residents from the fire hotspots have also arrived at the base during the days of last, said Sajjan.
1,300+ homes in the year before Christ face evacuation orders while 150+ fires rage
Sajjan said the military resource base in Edmonton allows for greater flexibility to respond to fires across the western region throughout the summer.
“We knew from previous experience that air assets were needed,” he said. “Canadian Force women and men have experience fighting fires across the country and will use those lessons to help as needed.”
Read more:
Map of the fire of our wind 2021: Location and size of fires burning around the province
Sajjan was joined on Friday by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, all repeatedly warning that this year’s fire season is shaping up to be tough.
Minister of Defense details the Armed Forces, air support ready to help in the fires of our wind
Hundreds of fires are now burning across BC, including 70 that broke out Thursday alone amid heavy thunderstorms inland. Thousands of people have been evacuated across the province as many fires burn dangerously near communities.
A fire that broke out in the village of Lytton, BC, on Wednesday destroyed almost everything in its path. On Friday, provincial chief prosecutor Lisa Lapointe said two people were presumed dead, though reports have not yet been confirmed.
Trends
Health Canada warns of capillary flow syndrome possible side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine
Travel restrictions still remain, despite some relaxing on July 5, CBSA warns
Blair says an investigation is under way into the cause of the fire in Litton
Blair said the investigation into the cause of the fire was “very active” and that more information was needed from the RCMP and fire investigators.
He said he had discussed the possibility that a spark from a train passing through the village may have ignited the fire with Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, but could not say whether any restrictions would be placed on train travel to prevent fires on it. the future.
Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the Federal Incident Response Group to discuss federal government assistance for BC, as well as looking forward to further extreme weather events expected across the country this summer.
Blair told reporters that he and other federal officials had been in close contact with their provincial counterparts in BC, as extreme heat prevailed in the West Bank, which created dry conditions that spread throughout the province.
He said discussions about the specifics about what the federal government could provide to help BC are ongoing, with nothing yet set in stone, but promised Ottawa would be there to help as needed. He did not say whether any formal request for federal assistance had been received from the BC government.
The fire in Litton came after the village set all-time records for the hottest spot in Canada for three consecutive days between Sunday and Tuesday.
Liton fires, BC: Trudeau offers a message of support to the community
A heat wave that meteorologists say is being caused by a so-called “heat dome” has led to scorching temperatures across BC since last weekend. The dome is now pushing eastward towards Alberta and Saskatchewan, which are already seeing its record-breaking temperatures.
Lapointe said on Friday that over 700 people in BC are believed to have died due to the heat over the past week.
While the two deaths in Litton have not yet been confirmed, the entire village has now been relocated and is seeking shelter in surrounding communities while the damage is being assessed. More evacuations were ordered elsewhere in BC
Qualtrough said Service Canada has set up a hotline for those affected by the fires, including those who have lost their jobs or important personal documents.
She also said her department is standing by to help affected residents get employment insurance checks and other mail.
Wilkinson said resources are being diverted from Parks Canada to help with the fire response.
Ministers said further resources will be made available, as is necessary not only for BC but also for other provinces, also throughout what will be a dry and potentially dangerous summer.
“Canadians can be confident that there are strong federal, provincial and territorial mechanisms in place to ensure that we work together to ensure the safety of all Canadians,” Blair said.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/7999480/bc-wildfires-federal-help/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]