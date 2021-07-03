The military ready to help fight the fires of our wind, as suppliers promise further responses

Canada’s public safety minister says discussions with British Columbia officials about a federal response to fires in the province are ongoing, but the defense minister says the military is mobilizing to help where needed.

National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Friday that additional resources are being diverted to a tactical base in Edmonton to assist fire needs across the western region, including 350 military personnel.

A Hercules aircraft to transport equipment and personnel, as well as two Chinook helicopters to join an existing helicopter fleet for firefighters and, if necessary, residents from the fire hotspots have also arrived at the base during the days of last, said Sajjan.

















Sajjan said the military resource base in Edmonton allows for greater flexibility to respond to fires across the western region throughout the summer.

“We knew from previous experience that air assets were needed,” he said. “Canadian Force women and men have experience fighting fires across the country and will use those lessons to help as needed.”

Sajjan was joined on Friday by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, all repeatedly warning that this year’s fire season is shaping up to be tough.

















Hundreds of fires are now burning across BC, including 70 that broke out Thursday alone amid heavy thunderstorms inland. Thousands of people have been evacuated across the province as many fires burn dangerously near communities.

A fire that broke out in the village of Lytton, BC, on Wednesday destroyed almost everything in its path. On Friday, provincial chief prosecutor Lisa Lapointe said two people were presumed dead, though reports have not yet been confirmed.

Blair said the investigation into the cause of the fire was “very active” and that more information was needed from the RCMP and fire investigators.

He said he had discussed the possibility that a spark from a train passing through the village may have ignited the fire with Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, but could not say whether any restrictions would be placed on train travel to prevent fires on it. the future.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the Federal Incident Response Group to discuss federal government assistance for BC, as well as looking forward to further extreme weather events expected across the country this summer.

Blair told reporters that he and other federal officials had been in close contact with their provincial counterparts in BC, as extreme heat prevailed in the West Bank, which created dry conditions that spread throughout the province.

He said discussions about the specifics about what the federal government could provide to help BC are ongoing, with nothing yet set in stone, but promised Ottawa would be there to help as needed. He did not say whether any formal request for federal assistance had been received from the BC government.

The fire in Litton came after the village set all-time records for the hottest spot in Canada for three consecutive days between Sunday and Tuesday.

















A heat wave that meteorologists say is being caused by a so-called “heat dome” has led to scorching temperatures across BC since last weekend. The dome is now pushing eastward towards Alberta and Saskatchewan, which are already seeing its record-breaking temperatures.

Lapointe said on Friday that over 700 people in BC are believed to have died due to the heat over the past week.

While the two deaths in Litton have not yet been confirmed, the entire village has now been relocated and is seeking shelter in surrounding communities while the damage is being assessed. More evacuations were ordered elsewhere in BC

Qualtrough said Service Canada has set up a hotline for those affected by the fires, including those who have lost their jobs or important personal documents.

She also said her department is standing by to help affected residents get employment insurance checks and other mail.

Wilkinson said resources are being diverted from Parks Canada to help with the fire response.

Ministers said further resources will be made available, as is necessary not only for BC but also for other provinces, also throughout what will be a dry and potentially dangerous summer.

“Canadians can be confident that there are strong federal, provincial and territorial mechanisms in place to ensure that we work together to ensure the safety of all Canadians,” Blair said.