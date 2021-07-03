UCI professor wins international award for work leading to COVID-19 vaccines – Daily News

When Philip Felgner was a kid in an agricultural town in Michigan in the 1950s, science was good. Walt Disney TV specials focused on the wonders of space exploration, “Look Mr. Wizard” featured entertainment experiments, Henry Ford’s Greenfield Village celebrated American ingenuity and ingenuity, and Sputnik spurred a nation into action.

The belief that science can and should make life better has always stood deep in Felgner, and his painstaking work over the past 35 years has laid the groundwork for mRNA vaccines that are so effective against COVID-19. UC Professor Irvine has seen his work rise in ways he never expected, and soon he will rub his elbows with King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia as they honor him along with German vaccine makers Pfizer / BioNTech and four others for tremendous advances in technical and scientific research.

Felgner, director of the UCI Vaccine Research and Development Center and the Microarray Protein Laboratory and Training, has won the Spanish Princess of Asturias Award in recognition of his contributions. The prize includes a $ 60,000 prize pool and a grand reception in Oviedo in October, where the entire city goes out to celebrate.

Although not as well known as Nobels Felgner had to do his own research, the Asturias Prizes are awarded in eight categories each year, including arts, social sciences, literature and sports, as well as science. They were created in 1980 and are donated by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, a private non-profit organization.

“It will simply be a real shock,” said Felgner, also professor of physiology and biophysics at UCI. “What a gift. I should not continue to tell the lab members what a great job they are saying to the Spaniards as well. Fantastically fantastic. ”

Those who marvel at how quickly COVID-19 vaccines were developed do not realize that it all really started 35 years ago. Felgner’s work paved the way.

Pasi mori Ph.D. in biochemistry from Michigan State University in 1978, he did postdoctoral work in a biophysical laboratory at the University of Virginia and immersed himself in the study of liposomes small round membranes made of fat that could wrap a drug and then carry it it in cells.

“It was the heyday of biotechnology and entrepreneurs were so interested in these liposomes for pharmaceutical applications,” he said. “This was a start for scientists who understood what they really were and how they could be used.”

He soon joined Syntex Research as a staff scientist. There, on a beautiful campus near Stanford University, he developed lipofection technology using a lipid nanoparticle to deliver DNA to cells. It was a tremendous breakthrough and a surprisingly simple affair.

“We can improve the delivery of all kinds of drugs with these positively charged liposomes because they are like magnets, and they attach to cells because all of our cells are negatively charged,” he said. “So if you want to send a drug to a cell, put it in a positively charged liposome. “We did a lot of such experiments.”

It was the 1980s and the promise of gene therapy using genetic material to treat or cure disease had become a sacred place. If liposomes were that good at carrying drugs into cells, could they be good at carrying genes into cells?

Yes. Felgner placed the DNA inside those liposomes and, surely, the cells began to produce protein that was encoded by the gene. He was eager to take the next steps in gene therapy experiments in animals and he will never forget what his bosses said: “Gene therapy will be something for 2020.” It was only 1987 and the company had to work on products that would help the bottom line in the foreseeable future.

He soon moved to San Diego and became product development director and founder of Vical Inc. Working with former researchers from UC San Diego, they were able to deliver DNA to mice and the mice made the new proteins. “The gene was expressed,” he said with some surprise. “All these things, they worked the first time.”

Then came another big surprise. “Naked DNA”, without nano-particle, can also be expressed in mouse muscle tissue. “That was so weird,” he said. “If you put DNA in cultured cells, nothing happens. But in an animal, you can inject DNA and express yourself. This is because, when it injects muscle, it makes transient breaks in the membrane that allow DNA to enter. ”

Felgners’ findings led to the development of DNA vaccines, and Vical became the “naked undertaking of DNA vaccines.” He was in business for about 30 years when he joined Brickell Biotech in 2019. Companies like BioNTec and Moderna built this work to create COVID-19 vaccines, using single-stranded RNA rather than double-stranded DNA.

“Our awards give us hope because they constitute an recognition of those who, with dedication, work tirelessly to jointly achieve the progress and well-being of the whole society,” the Princess of Asturias said in a statement.

What’s next?

Felgner came to Irvine in 2002. Here he studied the proteome the whole component of proteins that is, or may be expressed, from an infectious cell, tissue or microorganism, and began producing the first micro-group of the human proteome. This is a laboratory tool used to detect antibodies against thousands of individual proteins at once.

Growing up in an agricultural community made him a very practical scientist, he said. “In agriculture, you have to do things that other people can use right away, so I think that came in a lot of what we do in the lab. “We learn things, but we want to use the products of what we learn,” he said.

He has written more than 250 articles that have been cited more than 38,000 times and holds 50 U.S. patents. He likes to play Spanish classical guitar and was anxious in his youth to pursue music or science. The world can be grateful that he chose the latter.

Today’s COVID-19 vaccines are the culmination of decades of work by hundreds of scientists and numerous biotechnology companies, driven by the investment of billions of dollars in public and private dollars.

“For 35 years we prepared science to react and have a successful outcome,” Felgner said. “Well keep working on vaccines here it’s very good to see the development of vaccine science and a lot of things to do. More targets, more work to do to understand how they work the way they are, to “Understand and reduce side effects and make them even safer than they are now. We will learn much more about the immune system and be even better prepared for next time.”