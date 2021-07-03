Australians make tough decisions as they wait for a clearer timeline for opening international borders

A little over a month ago, Sarah-Jane received an exciting phone call from her mother. Her father was dying.

“My mother said, ‘Your father is in the hospital. “He has pneumonia and they have asked for a plan if the inevitable happens,” she told ABC.

Sarah-Jane lives and works in the UK with her husband, but her home is in Melbourne, where her father is.

Her father has diabetes and has had several strokes in the past.

Although covered by the period of pneumonia, he has other health complications that make her chances of seeing him look bleak again.

“The doctor and the nurses said ‘you have to get a plan in order because we do not think it will take him three to four months, to be honest,'” Sarah-Jane said.

“At that moment I had to make the decision: am I trying to go home to Australia and see my dad for the last time or not?”

Finish on the top COVID-19 news from July 3 with a look back at our blog.

Return costs

One of her main considerations when it comes to flying home is spending.

Flight costs are high due to limited capacity, and this could worsen after the National Cabinet recently announced a new COVID plan that would halve the number of international arrivals.

Her other concern if the worst happens while she spends two weeks in the hotel quarantine.

In the end, she told her father she would not make the trip, knowing that the average person is unlikely to see him again.

Sarah-Jane is not the only person forced to make such a difficult decision.

Last photo taken by Vikrant Sharma (left) with his family, including his late mother (center). ( Supplied: Vikrant Sharma

Vikrant Sharma is an Australian living in Melbourne with his wife Marisa and two-year-old daughter Laila.

It has been almost two years since he saw his family in Qatar due to border restrictions.

His mother’s health is failing. She has a history of diabetes as well as other health concerns, and was hospitalized in May this year.

But even if he can secure a flight to Qatar, there is no guarantee that he will be able to return.

“Every day for me was a waiting game to see if my dad and sister had an improvement or a worsening of her condition.”

While struggling with the possibility of excessive flights, needing to be quarantined in Qatar and Australia, and the risk of being left out of his family for a long period of time, Mr Sharmalearnedhis’s mother died.

Broken plans to help elderly parents

Jamie’s video often calls him his mother, but her aggravated dementia has made it difficult for him to recognize her. ( Supplied: Jamie

Jamie lives in Australia and has been trying to get his mother, who has dementia, instead of the onset of pandemic disease.

His mother, who is a two-year-old Australian citizen, is currently in the Philippines where she has been staying with his partner’s family.

Jamie, who has bipolar disorder and autism, handles the financial responsibility of supporting his mother at a cost of $ 2,500 per month.

The border debate continues Senior government ministers are standing by the closure of Australia’s international borders, amid criticism from some supporters that the country could soon become a “lonely post”. Read more

It was not his plan for his 81-year-old mother to live in the Philippines.

“We intended to relocate her here and take her under age care because her condition was starting to progress,” Jamie said.

“I booked a flight for March 2020 and it was definitely canceled.”

The flight itself is not possible due to the difficulty she would experience during transit through the numerous airports and the care she would require in quarantine.

Plus, his mother has not been vaccinated, she is not entitled to one as she is not a citizen or a permanent resident of the Philippines.

“Australian embassies are not vaccinating their senior citizens abroad so it is falling through the cracks,” Jamie said.

Jamie and his partner have not seen their son and extended family since the pandemic began. ( Supplied

Clearer time is needed to open the borders

Australia closed its international borders to all non-nationals and non-residents in March 2020 and more than 35,000 Australians are currently stranded abroad.

While there has been discussion about the vaccine targets that need to be met to reopen Australia, the timeline is still unclear given that the current spread of vaccines has been slower than expected.

For some, leaving the country to see a loved one who is ill or dying would mean leaving other family members behind. ( Supplied: Vikrant Sharma

Mr Sharma welcomes the new four-phase plan created by the government and has called for such a road since the borders were closed last year.

Answers to coronavirus questions Spreading the latest news and research to understand how the world is living through an epidemic, this is ABC’s Coronacast podcast. Read more

He thinks open internationally open borders should be modeled on how state governments are relieved of deadlines with deadlines in mind.

“Our international border does not change into what a national-level guide should be to our restoring freedoms.”

Sarah-Janeund understands why strict border rules are necessary, but she wants to have more compassion for people like her, especially since she has been vaccinated with health.

While there has been talk of allowing vaccinated travelers to quarantine at home, there is no set date for this plan, and time is essential in its situation.

“Rules are important to keep people safe, but people are human and there needs to be flexibility and compassion,” she said.

“Still still hard to say dad won’t be here next time, whenever that’s the case, [that] I return “.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …