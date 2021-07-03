The second season of Hamefura will have 12 episodes





On the official website for the animated adaptation of Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta (My Other Life as a Peasant: All Roads Lead to Punishment! Or also Hamefura), the Blu-ray package distribution information was published in summary. This information confirmed that the series will have twelve episodes, and not thirteen as claimed by a previous leak. The statement also included the covers of the first package: Package 1 (episodes 1-3) – September 1, 2021.

Package 2 (episodes 4-6) – October 6, 2021.

Package 3 (episodes 7 to 9) – November 3, 2021.

Package 4 (episodes 10-12) – December 1, 2021. This second season, officially titled Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta. X (Hamefura X), is currently on air, with Crunchyroll in charge of its distribution in the West, and holds the same production team for the first season. On the other hand, the first season premiered in Japan in April 2020 and had a total of twelve episodes. Production team Keisuke Inoue (Midara na Ao-chan wa Benkyou ga Dekinai) takes over the running of the project again at SILVER LINK studios.

Megumi Shimizu (Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari, Kings Raid: Ishi wo Tsugumono-tachi) is returning to write and supervise the script.

Miwa Ooshima (Baka to try Shoukanjuu, Chou Henshin Cosprayers, Gugure! Kokkuri-san) turns out to be responsible for character design. Summary of Hamefura After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Clae’s daughter, Katarina, recovers all the memories of her past life – that of a teenage Japanese girl. Shortly before her untimely death, this girl remembers playing an omega game and is just like the world she is living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who teased the protagonist to the end. Knowing all the possible outcome of the game, she realizes that all possible avenues end with Katarina being killed or exiled. To avoid these catastrophic conclusions, she must use her knowledge of her game and her tricks, starting with breaking this engagement with the prince.



