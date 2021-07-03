Syracuse University Soccer Players Changing the World One Child at a Time

When the students in the Primary School Dr. Weeks in Syracuse see Patty Sawmiller in the halls, questions begin to fly.

Will you come and pick me up today? Are we mentoring today? When will they come?

Students are asking about the one-on-one mentoring they receive from an out-of-school adult through the New York State Mentoring Program. Sawmiller, director of the community school at Dr. Weeks, coordinates the program and assists third- to fifth-grade students with mentors.

Even if it’s only 15 minutes a week, it feels like the world to some of our kids because it’s a special thing they say I become part of it, I have to hang out with my mentor and they like me, Sawmiller says Feeling loved is all about kids struggling with social-emotional issues.

Mark Jackson, executive director of Syracuse University for community engagement, was familiar with the mentoring program and its impact on children, and had discussions with Stephanie Parks, New York regional coordinator for the program, about how University could be involved.

Meanwhile, Syracuse University student-athletes saw the global protests against racial inequality following the assassination of George Floyd and began talking about what they could do to promote social justice in the Syracuse community. At a football team meeting last summer, defender Chris Elmore 22 brought up the idea of ​​a mentoring program for local students and the players shared the idea with Salatha Willis, associate athletic director for diversity, culture and climate.

Willis signed up with Jackson to see what programs were available, and through this collaboration between athletics AND Office of Community Engagement some footballers began connecting with elementary school students from various schools in the school district of Syracuse City as part of the state mentoring program.

This is truly a blessing to our student-athletes because they wanted an opportunity to get involved and do something meaningful and not just wear a t-shirt or have an event, Willis says. While those things may be good for drawing attention to the issues of the social justice community, taking the time you have during the day and investing in an individual will bring more benefits in the end because it is more personal.

Sawmiller says many of Dr. Weeks who are on the program play sports and attend Syracuse University sports, especially football. Having a player as a mentor, says Sawmiller, is like being able to connect one-on-one with one of your heroes.

You can talk to a whole group of people about something that is very important and as long as you change the life of a person from that group, you have achieved something positive because now they will get that message and they will implement it in another group and eventually catches someone else, says Elmore. That’s all it takes.

As long as we get a message for a child who can spread it to another child, we have made a positive impact, adds Elmore. Although we want more, as long as we can change one, we know it will break.

Help new students become what they want to be

New York State Mentoring Program was created in 1984 by Matilda Raffa Cuomo, the wife of Governor Mario Cuomo, as the nation’s first nationwide program, one by one, to help prevent school dropout. Suspended when Mario Cuomo left office, the program was reinstated in 2015 by incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo, who appointed his mother as chairwoman.

According to the program website, children who succeed despite major personal, economic, and social barriers usually do so because of a caring adult in their lives. Mentoring outcomes include greater school attendance, improved attendance, higher levels of graduation and college admission, and better overall performance.

Some come from large families where one-on-one time with an adult is perhaps an hour a week, and some come from families in environments where there is no positive pattern, male or female, says Parks, New York York regional coordinator. Usually, the child or his children need an extra lift and an extra support.

Parks is no stranger to the University community. Her father, Donald Parks, earned a doctorate in instructional design, development, and evaluation in 1985; her mother, Francis McMillan Parks, is a former academic advisor to University College, the director of African-American Student Services and Programs at Hendricks Chapel, and an assistant professor who may return to teach in the fall; and Stephanie received a bachelor’s degree in 1997 and a master’s in social work in 2015 and worked at the University as director of development and at the College of Law.

I knew Mark (Jackson) from community engagement was very interested in our program and then he got a call saying the athletics department was also interested, Parks says. I always see Syracuse University as a great opportunity to engage children and the community, so it was a natural fit.

For Jackson, the state mentoring program developed beautifully with other partnerships between the Office of Community Engagement and athletics, such as the Adopt A Classroom program launched earlier this spring. And it helped that the University was joining a set program that had all the parts in order to connect footballers with the right students.

The program is very well done and they have webmasters in every school and organization where they have a mentor, says Jackson. The site coordinator is working with the teacher and administrators, and they focus on making matches and making sure there is some chemistry there.

Willis says Jackson and Cydney Johnson, vice president for community engagement and government relations, did a phenomenal job finding a plug-and-play counseling program that fits players’ busy schedules. The New York State Mentoring Program provides background checks and training for volunteer mentors and site coordinators like Sawmiller work with Parks to make matches because they are more familiar with student needs.

We had to go through applications, training and background checks, but in the long run it will be extremely beneficial for our students because they do not have to do a lot of work just to get in front of the students, says Willis. Everything is there for them curricula, the conversation shows that it is much easier given the time constraints faced by student-athletes and that allows them more freedom to possibly take other initiatives off the ground.

This spring, meetings between footballers and students were virtual and they lasted from 20 minutes to an hour. Sawmiller and Parks say they hope personal sessions can begin in the fall, but the good news from this past year is that busy-time mentors, such as college football players, will still be able to meet students virtually if the person cannot reach them

We started with group discussions to give them time to adjust and start talking to us, and that’s the biggest thing, says mentor Kingsley Jonathan 22, a defensive advocate. Importers are important because some of them do not have the person they see as mentors and realizing that we have such an impact on their lives gives us that opportunity to help them become what they want to be.

Playing the long game

Elmore and Jonathan know the impact a person can have on the lives of young people.

For Elmore, his role model (along with his father) was Demarius Reed, a footballer who, like Elmore, was from Chicago. In 2013, Reed was shot dead by two men during a robbery on the steps of his apartment complex near the University of East Michigan, where he was a wide-ranging beginner.

I’m taking his story and trying to apply it to mine, says Elmore. My high school football team opened the doors for the boys to leave Chicago and go somewhere to succeed. This was something I wanted to do because there was someone (Reed) here who could not do it.

For Jonathan, his mentor was his high school football coach, Henry Russell at St. Louis Academy. Frances in Baltimore. Russell recruited players from the city and provided accommodation for them so he could oversee their school work and help with their college recruitment opportunities.

We’ve noticed how little things we do can affect people, says Jonathan. Given that simply showing some bodies in the game to support them, or telling them, Great job in the game, or just looking for someone, those little things can make a big difference in life of some troops in the long run.

Sawmiller, who has been coordinating the mentoring program at Dr. Elementary School. Weeks for the past three years, says grateful mentors like Elmore and Jonathan understand the need to build trusting relationships with male students who may not have many male role models in their lives. The starting line-up of Syracuse players participating in the program includes, in addition to Elmore and Jonathan, defensive defender Caleb Okechukwu 23, line-up Tyrell Richards 21 and defensive back Kyle Strickland 21.

We were starting small, but we see great potential and have high hopes, Jackson says. And we have the potential beyond football to eventually go all over athletics and all over school.

Willis says football players have talked about several other social justice projects, including a community garden to help fight hunger in Syracuse, free summer soccer football camps, and youth soccer involvement during the first half of the year. Orange football matches. Elmore says his hope is that one day, students who benefit from the mentoring program and other projects will become positive role models for the next generation.

We were trying to make sure this (counseling) program went on forever, says Elmore. We do not want to be just pioneers and leave and finish. This is something we want to set in motion every year and it just becomes a part of Syracuse football.

How to become a mentor

If you would like to become a counselor or learn more about the program, call 1,844,337,6304 or visit New York State Mentoring Program website Once your application for mentoring is received, an appointment will be scheduled to interview a program director. Once trained, you will be compared to a mentor at a nearby school and a start date will be provided.